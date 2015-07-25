Preview: Athletics at Giants

The San Francisco Giants look to clinch a series win when they host the Bay Area-rival Oakland Athletics in the middle contest of their three-game interleague series Saturday afternoon. San Francisco returned home from a 5-1 road trip to pound out 17 hits en route to a 9-3 win in the series opener.

The middle of the Giants’ batting order had a field day, as No. 3 hitter Matt Duffy, Buster Posey, Hunter Pence and Brandon Belt combined to go 11-for-19 with six RBIs and six runs scored. Billy Butler collected three of his team’s eight hits and Ben Zobrist belted a solo homer as Oakland suffered its third loss in four contests. Butler went 2-for-3 versus Jake Peavy to improve his lifetime average against the veteran to .424 (14-for-33). San Francisco is 7-3 in interleague play this season while the Athletics are 5-3 versus the National League.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FS1, CSN California (Oakland), CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Chris Bassitt (0-2, 2.93 ERA) vs. Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (10-5, 3.27)

Bassitt returns from the minors to make his fourth start of the year. The 26-year-old’s last outing came on July 11, when he settled for a no-decision at Cleveland after allowing two runs in a season-high 6 1/3 innings. Bassitt has yet to notch a victory this campaign despite giving up two runs or fewer in each of his three turns.

Bumgarner is coming off a victory at Arizona on Sunday in which he allowed one run and four hits in five innings. The 25-year-old All-Star has failed to last six frames in any of his last three outings but is 2-1 in that span. Bumgarner has made three career starts against Oakland, going 1-2 with a 6.41 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics CF Billy Burns left Friday’s game in the fourth inning with a testicular contusion, which he suffered when a ball he fouled off bounced off the ground and hit him in the groin.

2. San Francisco OF Nori Aoki (fractured right fibula) is expected to need at least two more rehab games before being activated from the disabled list.

3. Zobrist’s RBI in the series opener was just his second in the last 14 contests.

PREDICTION: Giants 6, Athletics 3