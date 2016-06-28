Preview: Athletics at Giants

The Oakland Athletics have been difficult to face on the road of late and will be even tougher Tuesday as they are expected to activate Josh Reddick for the second contest of their home-and-home four-game interleague series against the host San Francisco Giants. Reddick, who has not played since May 19 because of a fractured left thumb, is hitting .322 with five home runs and 18 RBIs this season.

Reddick’s bat could help the Athletics even more as they have won five of their last six on the road - including Monday’s 8-3 triumph in the series opener. Marcus Semien belted his 15th home run, tops among American League shortstops, and drove in four runs while Danny Valencia avoided back-to-back hitless efforts for the first time since May 25 at Seattle and May 27 versus Detroit at home. Monday’s loss was only the fourth in 18 overall games for San Francisco, which fell to 7-2 in its last nine at home. Angel Pagan went 1-for-3 on Monday to extend his hitting streak to eight games but struck out twice, matching the total from his previous seven contests.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (3-6, 4.68 ERA) vs. Giants RH Albert Suarez (3-1, 3.68)

Graveman improved to 2-0 over his last six starts Thursday, limiting the Angels to two runs in 6 2/3 innings at Los Angeles. The 25-year-old native of Alabama was even better in his previous outing - also against the Angels - as he allowed one run and three hits over seven frames but did not factor in the decision. Graveman lost his only career outing versus the Giants on July 26, when he yielded four runs and seven hits in only 1 1/3 innings at San Francisco.

Suarez made his fourth start of the season Thursday, notching the victory after giving up three runs - two earned - and four hits over five innings at Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old Venezuelan has surrendered three runs in each of his turns in the rotation while yielding a total of five in six relief appearances. Suarez, who never has faced Oakland, settled for a no-decision in his only home start on June 7 after allowing three runs - two earned - and five hits in 6 1/3 frames against Boston.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics are expected to activate LHP Sean Manaea from the disabled list to make the start in Wednesday’s home meeting with the Giants.

2. San Francisco SS Ramiro Pena has notched two hits in five of his last seven games, including each of his last two.

3. Oakland claimed RHP Nick Tepesch off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and assigned him to Triple-A Nashville while also designating LHP Eric Surkamp for assignment.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Giants 3