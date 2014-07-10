Athletics 6, Giants 1: Josh Donaldson homered and Scott Kazmir dominated through seven scoreless innings as visiting Oakland knocked off San Francisco for the third time in four days.

Stephen Vogt drove in three runs, Brandon Moss doubled and scored twice and Alberto Callaspo added a sacrifice fly for the Athletics, who took both road contests before splitting the two home games of the home-and-home interleague set. Kazmir (11-3), who was named to the AL All-Star team, scattered three hits and allowed a walk while striking out nine.

Tim Hudson (7-6) was knocked around for six runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings to run his winless streak to five straight outings. Pablo Sandoval singled in a run and Hunter Pence recorded a pair of hits for San Francisco.

Callaspo’s fly scored Moss to put Oakland on top in the second, and Vogt followed John Jaso’s triple with a single to right to make it 2-0 in the fifth. Moss doubled to start off the sixth and Donaldson sent a first-pitch cutter the opposite way out to right field for his 20th home run.

The Athletics loaded the bases later in the sixth and Javier Lopez surrendered a two-run single to Vogt to make it a 6-0 advantage. The Giants finally got on the board when Sandoval reach Dan Otero in the eighth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Home plate umpire Adrian Johnson left after being hit in the mask and was replaced by 2B ump Angel Hernandez. … Oakland RHP Fernando Abad worked a clean ninth inning, marking his seventh straight scoreless appearance. … The Giants finish up the first half by hosting Arizona over the weekend while the Athletics will travel to Seattle for a three-game set.