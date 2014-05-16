Preview: Athletics at Indians

The Oakland Athletics posted 39 runs during a recent six-game winning streak and they are tied for second in the American League in scoring. The Athletics look to keep that type of production going when they start a tough nine-game road trip at the Cleveland Indians on Friday. Oakland’s win streak ended with a 4-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, but the Athletics have been comfortable on the road (13-6) and could get leadoff batter Coco Crisp (sore neck) back in the lineup.

Catchers Derek Norris (.352, 20 RBIs) and John Jaso (.307, three homers in four games) have played a big part in Oakland’s offense. Cleveland has picked it up with the bats as well with 51 runs while going 6-3 in its last nine games. Indians’ leading RBI man Michael Brantley (30) sat out Thursday’s 4-2 loss at Toronto with tightness in his back, but is expected to return Friday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET; CSN California (Oakland), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.17 ERA) vs. Indians RH Zach McAllister (3-3, 3.89)

Gray has allowed three runs or fewer and pitched at least six innings in all eight starts, including six scoreless frames against the Indians in the season opener. The native of Nashville, Tenn., has surrendered 44 hits in 54 innings and struck out 43 while walking 18. Gray has not been involved in the decision the last two games, yielding five runs and 12 hits over 13 innings against Washington and Boston.

McAllister is 0-3 over his last four starts, giving up 13 earned runs in 20 1/3 innings, after opening the season with three wins in his first four turns. The 6-6 Illinois native’s only no decision in his first four games came against Oakland on April 2 when he allowed three runs in four innings. Josh Donaldson is 5-for-11 against McAllister, who is 1-1 in four career starts versus the Athletics with a 4.91 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Donaldson boasts the most runs (31), homers (nine) and RBIs (28) among all 3B in the majors.

2. Cleveland SS Asdrubal Cabrera is 16-for-34 with five doubles and two homers over the last eight games, raising his average from .205 to .265.

3. The Athletics acquired 1B-OF Kyle Blanks from San Diego on Thursday and designated 1B Daric Barton for assignment.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Indians 2