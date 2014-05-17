Preview: Athletics at Indians

Josh Reddick has turned a whisper into a loud statement and looks to continue his recent tear when he leads the visiting Oakland Athletics into the second of a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday night. Since adopting George Michael’s “Careless Whisper” as his walk-up song, Reddick has three multiple-hit games, including two homers and six RBIs in Oakland’s 11-1 series-opening rout. Reddick is 6-for-15 with three homers and nine RBIs in his last four games.

Josh Donaldson has homered in three consecutive contests for the Athletics, who have won seven of their last eight to boost their road record to an American League-best 14-6. Cleveland could use a well-pitched game after starter Zach McAllister lasted only 1 1/3 innings Friday in its fourth defeat in six contests, a span in which the Indians have surrendered 36 runs. Josh Tomlin will make his third start of the season for the Indians and will oppose left-hander Scott Kazmir.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET; CSN California (Oakland), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (5-1, 2.28 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (2-0, 2.13)

Kazmir rebounded from his first loss with one of his best efforts in his strong season, blanking Washington on four singles over seven innings on Sunday. It was the seventh time in eight outings that Kazmir has yielded three runs or fewer and the seventh time he has pitched at least six innings. Kazmir beat the Indians with 7 1/3 scoreless innings of three-hit ball in his first start of the season.

Tomlin won for the second time in as many starts since he returned to the rotation following Tommy John surgery in August 2012. The 29-year-old Texan limited Tampa Bay to two runs and six hits over six innings after giving up one run on four hits in 6 2/3 innings to beat Minnesota in his season debut. Tomlin lost his only career start against the Athletics, giving up two runs on three hits over 7 2/3 innings in 2011.

WALK-OFFS

1. Donaldson is batting .313 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 17 games versus Cleveland.

2. Indians SS Asdrubal Cabrera is hitless with four strikeouts in 12 career at-bats versus Kazmir.

3. Athletics 2B Eric Sogard is mired in a 1-for-22 slump over the past six games.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Indians 2