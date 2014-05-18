Preview: Athletics at Indians

Jesse Chavez started just two of his first 191 major-league games in a six-year career that produced nine victories, but the Oakland Athletics right-hander has flourished in the starting rotation this season. Chavez starts Oakland’s series finale Sunday at Cleveland looking to win for the fourth time in nine starts in 2014, bringing the ninth-lowest ERA in the American League into his 200th career appearance. The Indians surrendered eight homers and 21 runs en route to losing three in a row.

Cleveland came into the weekend series sporting a 2.88 ERA at home but has allowed 15 earned runs (17 total) in the first two games. The Indians, who started Saturday leading the major leagues in strikeouts, fanned just two Oakland hitters and yielded all six runs Saturday with two outs. Oakland’s Brandon Moss homered for his 21st blast in his past 76 games dating to Aug. 19, 2013.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (3-1, 2.44 ERA) vs. Indians RH Justin Masterson (2-2, 4.31)

Chavez pitched a career-high eight innings Monday, allowing a leadoff homer in the ninth in holding the Chicago White Sox to two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts. He has fanned seven or more hitters four times in eight starts, and pitched seven one-hit shutout innings with eight strikeouts at Texas on April 30. Chavez has made 10 career appearances against the Indians – all in relief – going 0-1 with an 8.49 ERA.

Masterson struggled in April but is holding opponents to a .203 batting average in May, going 2-1 this month with 17 strikeouts and a 3.32 ERA in 19 innings. He lost his last start Tuesday at Toronto, allowing five runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Masterson is 2-6 lifetime against Oakland with a 6.02 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson tripled off the top of the left-center field wall in the seventh inning on Saturday, narrowly missing what would have been his fourth consecutive game with a homer.

2. The Athletics have homered in nine consecutive games.

3. Chavez made two starts with Toronto in 2012 before pitching 35 times in relief for the Athletics last season.

