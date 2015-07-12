Preview: Athletics at Indians

Carlos Santana is doing his best to distance himself from a pronounced slump and enter the All-Star break with a flourish. The 29-year-old Dominican looks to continue his hot hand and guide the Cleveland Indians to victory in Sunday afternoon’s rubber match of their three-game series versus the visiting Oakland Athletics.

Santana has followed a brutal 4-for-32 stretch by recording four multi-hit performances in his last five games, highlighted by a two-run homer in Cleveland’s 5-4 loss on Saturday. Unfortunately for Santana, he is 0-for-5 lifetime against Sunday starter Sonny Gray. While the Indians had their four-game winning streak halted and fell for the fourth time in 13 contests, Billy Butler’s two-run double in the eighth inning helped American League West cellar-dwelling Oakland end its three-game skid. Butler has a homer and three doubles in his last five games but is 4-for-24 (.167) with eight strikeouts against Sunday starter Corey Kluber.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (9-3, 2.20 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (4-9, 3.45)

In his first start since dealing with a severe bout of salmonella, Gray overcame a rocky start to escape with a no-decision against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. The 25-year-old has fared well on the road, posting a 6-1 record with a 2.10 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. Gray recorded his lone decision in his last meeting with Cleveland, permitting one run on two hits and striking out nine over six innings to pick up the victory.

Kluber posted his first win since May 28 after scattering five hits - all singles - over 6 2/3 innings en route to a 2-0 triumph over Houston on Tuesday. The 29-year-old went 0-4 in his six outings between victories, permitting just 18 earned runs in 42 frames. Kluber has struggled mightily against Oakland, posting an 0-3 record in four appearances while allowing the Athletics to bat .324 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland LF Michael Brantley is 8-for-19 with six runs scored in his last five contests.

2. Oakland CF Billy Burns has just one hit in 13 at-bats over his last three games.

3. Indians RF Brandon Moss is 0-for-14 with 10 strikeouts in his last five contests and made a throwing error that allowed a third run to score on Butler’s double on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Indians 2