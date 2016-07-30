Preview: Athletics at Indians

Jason Kipnis has heated up with the blistering-hot temperature as the 29-year-old boasts nine multi-hit performances in last 16 games. Kipnis looks to continue his sizzling performance on Saturday as the host Cleveland Indians vie for a series victory versus the Oakland Athletics.

Kipnis had an RBI single among his two hits in Friday's 5-3 win to improve to 30-for-90 in July. While Kipnis is getting hot, the Indians have been slow to follow suit as the American League Central leaders own just two victories in their last six outings. Oakland had won five of six overall and nine of 13 since the All-Star break prior to Friday's setback, but it hasn't been shy with the home-run ball. Khris Davis went deep for the third time in two games, although the 28-year-old hasn't had much success versus either Cleveland (3-for-18, five strikeouts) or Saturday starter Josh Tomlin (0-for-3, two strikeouts).

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Dillon Overton (1-1, 8.40 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (10-3, 3.48)

Overton is slated to be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to make his fourth spot start for Oakland on the heels of a solid 6 1/3-inning performance versus Houston on July 19. The 24-year-old allowed three runs and struck out six without issuing a walk en route to recording a no-decision. Overton was taken deep once versus the Astros and has surrendered six homers in 15 innings.

Tomlin has struggled in two of his last three outings, allowing 13 runs on 20 hits in 18 1/3 innings. The 31-year-old was taken deep on two occasions in six innings of a 5-2 setback at Baltimore last Saturday and has surrendered 14 homers in his last eight starts. Tomlin has taken the loss in both career outings versus Oakland despite recording an 0.66 WHIP and limiting the club to a .157 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland DH Billy Butler is 7-for-11 with one homer and four RBIs in his last three games.

2. Jim Thome will be in attendance when he is inducted into the Indians' Hall of Fame prior to Saturday's game. Albert Belle, Frank Robinson and Charlie Jamieson are also being inducted.

3. Oakland RHP Sonny Gray will start on Sunday in place of LHP Rich Hill, who was scratched as he deals with a blister on the middle finger of his left hand.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Athletics 1