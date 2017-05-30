Preview: Athletics at Indians

The Cleveland Indians have sputtered at home for much of the season, but they are making up for it by beating up on the American League West. The Indians have more wins against AL West foes (11-2) than they do at Progressive Field (10-13) as they continue a four-game series against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

Slugger Edwin Encarnacion, signed as a free agent in the offseason, is finally starting to pay dividends for Cleveland. Encarnacion clubbed his 10th homer and extended his hitting streak to eight games in Monday's 5-3 win that dropped Oakland to an AL-worst 7-18 on the road. The Athletics have lost three in a row since opening their seven-game road trip with a victory at Yankee Stadium. Oakland right-hander Sonny Gray, coming off a dominant outing, looks to win his third straight start when he opposes Cleveland's Trevor Bauer.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, NBCSN California (Oakland), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (2-1, 3.34 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (4-4, 6.30)

Gray overpowered Miami on Wednesday, striking out 11 and permitting one run on three hits over seven innings to win back-to-back starts following two straight no-decisions. The 27-year-old struck out eight and pitched six innings of three-run ball to beat Boston in his previous turn. In five career starts against the Indians, Gray is 2-1 with a 2.59 ERA.

Bauer's bid for a third straight victory came up short when he settled for a no-decision versus Cincinnati last time out, giving up two runs over 5 1/3 innings. He won his previous two starts, allowing three runs in each while registering a combined 16 strikeouts over 11 2/3 innings. Bauer continues to struggle with the long ball, surrendering 11 homers in his nine starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Indians have homered in 14 straight games.

2. Athletics DH Ryon Healy is 6-for-11 with a homer and four RBIs during his last three games.

3. Indians 3B Jose Ramirez is 6-for-8 with three doubles and three runs scored in his last two contests.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Indians 3