Preview: Athletics at Indians

The Cleveland Indians have answered a three-game losing streak by winning three in a row, fueled by a surging offense that has produced 24 runs and 38 hits. Sitting in a tie with Minnesota atop the American League Central, the Indians look to make it four consecutive wins overall and three straight over the visiting Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez is 9-for-12 with three three-hit games during the winning streak, while rookie Bradley Zimmer homered and had four RBIs in Tuesday's 9-4 win, matching his season total in each category. The Indians tied a franchise record with four pitchers combining for 19 strikeouts in sending Oakland to its fourth straight loss. Designated hitter Ryon Healy is 5-for-8 in the series and has hit safely in four in a row for the Athletics, who are an AL-worst 7-19 away from home. Left-hander Sean Manaea will look to halt the skid when he opposes Cleveland's Mike Clevinger in the third matchup of the four-game set.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, NBCSN California (Oakland), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Sean Manaea (3-3, 4.35 ERA) vs. Indians RH Mike Clevinger (2-1, 2.82)

Manaea is coming off a stellar performance at Yankee Stadium, pitching a season-high seven innings and blanking New York on four hits while recording eight strikeouts for his second straight win. He beat Boston in his previous turn, allowing two earned runs on five hits over five innings. Manaea defeated the Indians in his only career starts against them last August, permitting one run on three hits over seven innings.

Clevinger is coming off his worst effort since moving into the rotation but escaped with a no-decision despite getting tagged for four runs and eight hits, including two homers, over five innings. He was outstanding in his previous turn at Houston with seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball spiced with eight strikeouts. Clevinger has a 6.52 ERA at home and a 0.00 ERA on the road.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians LF Michael Brantley has hit safely in 14 consecutive games.

2. Athletics 1B Yonder Alonso is 6-for-13 with a pair of homers and five runs scored during a four-game hitting streak.

3. Cleveland 1B Edwin Encarnacion has boosted his batting average 33 points to .232 during a nine-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Athletics 2