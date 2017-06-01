Preview: Athletics at Indians

The Oakland Athletics have dropped six consecutive series away from home, but they have a chance to earn a split of a four-game set when they wrap up a seven-game road trip Thursday afternoon against the Cleveland Indians. Oakland snapped its four-game losing streak Wednesday with a 3-1 victory - only its eighth road win of the year.

Reserve infielder Chad Pinder supplied all the offense needed by the Athletics, going 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs to earn another start in the series finale. "We're going to find some ways to get him some more at-bats," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said of Pinder, who has hit five homers in his last 28 at-bats spanning nine games. The Indians had piled up 24 runs and 38 hits during a three-game winning streak but were limited to three hits and a solo blast from Francisco Lindor in Wednesday's loss. Cleveland ace Corey Kluber will come off the disabled list Thursday to make his first start since injuring his lower back on May 2.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jharel Cotton (3-5, 5.56 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (3-2, 5.06)

Cotton was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to make the start at Yankee Stadium on Saturday and held New York without a hit for five innings before he wound up being charged with three runs and two hits over 5 2/3 frames. The 25-year-old rookie from the Virgin Islands was battered for seven runs and three homers by the Los Angeles Angels in his previous turn on May 9. Cotton is 2-2 with a 3.13 ERA on the road.

Kluber lasted only three innings against Detroit on May 2 as he was roughed up for five runs and seven hits before heading to the DL. The 31-year-old had won his previous three starts, striking out 27 over 22 1/3 innings - including a season-high 10 versus Houston on April 27. Kluber has made six career appearances (five starts) against the Athletics, posting a 1-4 record despite pitching to a 2.93 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics 1B Yonder Alonso is 7-for-16 during his five-game hitting streak.

2. Indians 1B Edwin Encarnacion has hit safely in six straight contests.

3. Oakland 3B Trevor Plouffe is 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts in the series but has homered three times off Kluber.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Athletics 2