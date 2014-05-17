Athletics 11, Indians 1: Josh Reddick homered twice and had a career-high six RBIs, including a grand slam to spark an eight-run second inning, as Oakland kicked off a nine-game road trip by trouncing Cleveland.

Josh Donaldson added a three-run blast in the second - his third homer in as many games - and Jed Lowrie added a solo shot and two RBIs as the Athletics improved to 7-1 in their last eight. Backed by the offensive onslaught, Sonny Gray (5-1) coasted through six innings, tying his career high with nine strikeouts while allowing one run on two hits to match his victory total from a year ago.

Indians right-hander Zach McAllister (3-4) lasted a career-low 1 1/3 innings and was shelled for eight runs on five hits to fall to 0-4 over his last five starts. Nick Swisher homered in the first to give Cleveland a short-lived 1-0 lead.

McAllister struck out the side on 16 pitches in the opening frame but he quickly unraveled in the second by giving up three hits, including Lowrie’s run-scoring single, and a walk before Reddick lined a fastball into the seats in right for his second career grand slam and a 5-1 lead for the Athletics.

Back-to-back walks put two runners aboard for Donaldson, who hammered a breaking ball over the fence in left, ending McAllister’s disastrous outing. Lowrie went deep in the third off Kyle Crockett, who was making his major-league debut, and Reddick capped his fifth career multi-homer game with a majestic two-run shot to right in the seventh.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McAllister became the first pitcher since 1914 to strike out the side before giving up eight runs in the second while Gray turned in his ninth straight outing of at least six innings and fewer than three runs allowed - the longest streak to open a season by an Oakland pitcher since 1914. ... Indians RHP Danny Salazar was optioned to Triple-A Columbus and LHP Crockett was called up from Double-A Akron on Friday. ... Athletics CF Coco Crisp (neck) walked twice and scored a run in his return to the lineup after missing seven games while Yoenis Cespedes and Derek Norris had two hits apiece.