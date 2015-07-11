Salazar helps Indians win fourth straight

CLEVELAND -- For Danny Salazar, it was a very good game, but not quite a complete game.

The 25-year-old right-hander came within one out of his second career complete game, and the Cleveland Indians broke a 1-1 tie with a four-run rally with two outs in the sixth inning as the Indians extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-1 victory over the Oakland A’s Friday night at Progressive Field.

Salazar (8-4) gave up one unearned run on five hits. He struck out eight and walked one. He was removed from the game with two outs in the ninth inning after giving up a single to second baseman Ben Zobrist and hitting designated hitter Billy Butler.

Cody Allen relieved Salazar and retired first baseman Ike Davis on an infield popup to pick up his 19th save.

“He did such a good job and you’d love to see Danny finish, but we also wanted to give Cody some wiggle room,” said Indians manager Terry Francona, on his decision to remove Salazar after 113 pitches.

“On Butler, I wanted to go inside, but I was tired and tried to throw it a little too hard,” said Salazar.

The loss went to right-hander Kendall Graveman, who came into the game with a record of 3-0 and an 0.86 ERA in his previous three starts. But Graveman (6-5) gave up four runs on seven hits while throwing 106 pitches in 5 2/3 innings.

“He wasn’t bad. He made pitches when he had to, but they made him work,” said Oakland manager Bob Melvin.

With the score tied 1-1, Indians first baseman Carlos Santana opened the bottom of the sixth with a single. Graveman retired the next two batters, but third baseman Giovanny Urshela singled to center, moving Santana to third.

Center fielder Michael Bourn drew a walk, loading the bases. Left-hander Drew Pomeranz relieved Graveman and Pomeranz walked second baseman Jason Kipnis to force in Santana from third, giving Cleveland a 2-1 lead.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor also drew a walk, forcing in Urshela and extending the Indians’ lead to 3-1. Left fielder Michael Brantley followed with a line-drive single to center field, scoring Bourn and Kipnis with Cleveland’s fourth and fifth runs. Pomeranz finally struck out designated hitter David Murphy, Cleveland’s ninth hitter of the inning, to end the inning.

“That was a very good inning for us. We were patient, didn’t give in and laid off his breaking ball,” said Francona.

“He’s our best lefty,” said Melvin of Pomeranz. “We use him in late situations like that. He’s the guy we want in there in that situation. It’s the first time in a while he hasn’t come through.”

Salazar gave up a run in the first inning, then dominated Oakland’s hitters. After the first inning Salazar held the A’s scoreless on four hits over his last 7 2/3 innings.

“I just tried to attack the zone with my fastball, and not use all my pitches too early in the game, and it worked out,” said Salazar.

A’s center fielder Billy Burns led off the first inning with a single. He was then safe at second when Kipnis dropped a throw from Urshela on what should have been a forceout on a grounder hit by left fielder Mark Canha. Burns later scored on a sacrifice fly by Butler.

Salazar then settled in and retired the next 12 batters.

Graveman held Cleveland scoreless on two hits through the first three innings, but the Indians scored in the fourth inning to snap Graveman’s 19-inning scoreless streak.

Murphy led off the inning with a single and went to second on a single by Santana. Graveman struck out right fielder Brandon Moss for the first out, but catcher Yan Gomes doubled down the left-field line, scoring Murphy with the tying run.

NOTES: Indians rookie SS Francisco Lindor had two hits but is still hitting just .232 since his recall from Triple-A Columbus on June 14. Manager Terry Francona says that’s deceiving. “He’s hit the ball a lot harder than his average shows,” Francona said. ... The A’s have had at least six players on the disabled list all year. They have not had fewer than two players on the DL since the end of the 2006 season. ... SS Marcus Semien’s 28 errors are the third most in Oakland history by a shortstop, trailing only Bert Campaneris (34 in 1968) and Alfredo Griffin (30 in 1985).