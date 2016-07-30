Indians come back to beat A's

CLEVELAND -- For the Cleveland Indians, the silence was deafening was for five innings.

"We were quiet until then," Manager Terry Francona said.

Then it got noisy. Very noisy.

Carlos Santana homered in the sixth inning and the Indians scored four more runs in the seventh to come all the way back from an early three-run deficit to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Friday night at Progressive Field.

Cleveland sent eight men to the plate against three different pitchers in that seventh inning rally that included three hits, an error, and a run-scoring wild pitch.

The win went to reliever Cody Anderson (2-4), who pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Cody Allen pitched the ninth to earn his 20th save.

But Oakland didn't go quietly.

With two on and two outs in the ninth inning, Josh Reddick belted a towering fly ball to deep center field. It was caught by Tyler Naquin, with his back pressed against the wall, for the final out of the game.

Naquin was the only person in Cleveland who knew it wasn't going out, Allen said.

"I thought it had a chance," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "From the trajectory and the sound of it off the bat I thought it had a chance to go out."

A's starter Kendall Graveman (7-7), who was 6-0 in his last 10 starts, took the loss.

"This group does a good job of playing and playing and playing," Francona said.

The Indians needed all of their spunk in this game.

Leading 1-0, the A's extended their lead to 3-0 with home runs on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning off Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer.

Reddick led off the inning by ripping a 3-1 pitch over the wall in right field. Khris Davis hit Bauer's next pitch over the wall in center field to make it 3-0.

Bauer was removed from the game later in that inning. In 5 1/3 innings he gave up three runs, two earned, and five hits, with four strikeouts and two walks.

"Trevor was throwing the ball good," Francona said. He gave up an unearned run, then they had the back-to-back homers, and the way their kid was throwing I felt like I had to stop it there."

Graveman came into the game having not lost a game in over two months. His last loss was on May 19.

In 11 starts since then he was 6-0, and for five innings he held the Indians scoreless on three hits.

"He was cruising," Melvin said.

The Indians got a run back in the bottom of the sixth inning when Santana led off with a booming home run, his 22nd, over the right field wall.

The Indians knocked Graveman out of the game in the bottom of the seventh with a rally started by the bottom of their order. With one out Rajai Davis reached on an error by shortstop Marcus Semien.

Naquin lined a single to left field, moving Davis to second. Pinch hitter Abraham Almonte followed with a line drive to center for a single, scoring Davis to cut the Oakland lead to 3-2. Naquin went to third on Almonte's hit, and Graveman went to the showers.

"I've got to find a way to continue to get outs in that inning," Graveman said. "Locate my pitches better and get us out of that inning with either a tie or the lead."

Graveman pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up four runs, three earned, and six hits. He struck out one and walked two.

"It looked like he was going to pitch really deep into the game, but he got a couple balls up to his last two batters," Melvin said.

Left-hander Marc Rzepczynski relieved Graveman and Santana drew a walk to load the bases with one out. Jason Kipnis broke his bat on a single flared to left field, scoring Naquin with the tying run, and the bases remained loaded.

Ryan Dull relieved Rzepczynski, and wasn't sharp, uncorking a wild pitch, allowing Almonte to score from third, giving Cleveland a 4-3 lead. Francisco Lindor followed with his major league-leading 10th sacrifice fly, scoring Santana and pushing the Cleveland lead to 5-3.

The A's took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, when an error by first baseman Mike Napoli on a grounder hit by Reddick put a runner at first. Reddick later scored on a two-out single by Billy Butler.

NOTES: A's LHP Rich Hill was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday because of a blister on his left middle finger. Hill, who left his last start on July 17 against Toronto in the first inning with a blister, tested the finger in a throwing session on Friday and still felt discomfort. RHP Sonny Gray will start Sunday for the A's. ... Entering Friday's game, A's designated hitters had the fewest RBIs in the American League (39), the second lowest batting average (.215) and third fewest home runs (11). ... The Indians placed RHP Jeff Manship on the disabled list with right wrist tendinitis and activated RHP Zach McAllister from the disabled list. ... Before Saturday night's game, the Indians will induct Jim Thome, Albert Belle, Frank Robinson and Charlie Jamieson into the club's Hall of Fame.