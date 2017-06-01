Pinder powers A's past Indians

CLEVELAND -- The Oakland A's are fortunate that they brought left-hander Sean Manaea on their seven-game trip to the Bronx and Cleveland.

Through the first six games, the A's are 2-4, and Manaea has both of the wins.

On Wednesday night at Progressive Field, Chad Pinder had three hits, including two home runs, and Manaea struck out nine in seven innings as the A's halted their four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Manaea combined with two relievers on a three-hitter.

The Indians' three-game winning streak was snapped.

Pinder hit a solo home run in the third inning and a two-run shot in the fifth to account for all of Oakland's runs.

"It's awesome, but it's even better because we won the game," Pinder said.

Manaea (4-3) allowed one run on three hits with one walk. He retired 21 of the 24 batters he faced.

"He made some really good hitters take some bad swings," A's manager Bob Melvin said.

Indians manager Terry Francona added, "He really did a number on us."

In his two victories over the Yankees and Indians, Manaea pitched 14 innings, allowing one run on seven hits with 17 strikeouts and two walks.

"New York was a turning point for me," Manaea said. "I trust myself more. My confidence is up, and I took that mindset into today."

Ryan Madson threw a perfect eighth inning, and Santiago Casilla pitched the ninth inning to earn his eighth save.

Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger (2-2) pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

"He hung two breaking balls to Pinder, and that was their runs," Francona said. "Other than that, he pitched really well."

The Indians' only run came on a fourth-inning home run by Francisco Lindor.

After giving up a double to Matt Joyce leading off the game, Clevinger retired seven men in a row before No. 9 hitter Pinder hit his first home run over the left field wall in the third inning to give Oakland a 1-0 lead.

Manaea retired the first 10 batters he faced in the game before Lindor homered into the left field bleachers with one out in the fourth, tying it at 1-1.

It was the 12th homer of the year in 196 at-bats for Lindor, who hit 15 home runs in 604 at-bats last year.

"He's stronger than people realize," Francona said. "When you're good and you get experience, you start to do things."

The score didn't stay tied very long. Clevinger walked Trevor Plouffe leading off the fifth inning, and then Pinder hit a 2-2 pitch over the wall in left-center field for his seventh homer of the year, giving Oakland a 3-1 lead.

"I've just tried to simplify things and put good swings on pitches," Pinder said.

"We've seen his power enough now to know it's not a fluke," Melvin said. "He's playing his way into a bigger role. He's going to get lots more at-bats. We'll find a way."

In addition to Lindor's home run, Cleveland's only other hits were a sixth-inning single by Daniel Robertson and a seventh-inning single by Edwin Encarnacion.

With two outs in the ninth inning, Michael Brantley hit a deep fly ball to left field that Khris Davis dropped for an error. However, Casilla got Carlos Santana, representing the tying run, to fly out to end the game.

NOTES: Indians RHP Corey Kluber (lower back strain) will be activated off the disabled list and will start Thursday against Oakland. It will be Kluber's first start since May 2. ... Indians C Yan Gomes has thrown out a major-league-best 50 percent of attempted base stealers (11 of 22). ... Oakland OF Matt Joyce hit leadoff Wednesday, one of six different players who have hit leadoff this season. He went 1-for-4. A's leadoff hitters are hitting a combined .159 (34-214). ... RHP Jharel Cotton will start Thursday afternoon for the A's. It will be Cotton's first career appearance vs. Cleveland. In four career starts in day games, Cotton is 3-1 with a 2.55 ERA and a .159 opponents' batting average.