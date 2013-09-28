Preview: Athletics at Mariners

The Oakland Athletics hope to keep alive their chance at home-field advantage throughout the playoffs on Saturday when they continue a three-game series against the host Seattle Mariners. Oakland snapped an ill-timed two-game slide with an 8-2 win in the series opener Friday. The victory, coupled with a loss by Detroit, allowed the Athletics to clinch home-field advantage in the American League Division Series.

Oakland (95-65) remains within two games of Boston for the top spot in the American League with as many contests to play. The Athletics hold the tiebreaker if they win out and the Red Sox drop their last two games. With Friday’s setback, the Mariners have lost at least 90 games for the fourth time in six years.

TV: 4:10 p.m., CSN California (Oakland), ROOT Sports (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jarrod Parker (12-7, 3.74 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Brandon Maurer (4-8, 6.48)

Parker had a rocky performance against the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 16, but bounced back in fine form five days later. Facing Minnesota, Parker let up a run and four hits in six innings to win for the 10th time in his last 11 decisions. Parker had a 4.91 ERA in his first three starts versus Seattle this year before recording his first career complete game in a 2-1 win over the Mariners on Aug. 19.

Maurer is coming off perhaps his best start of the year on Monday against Kansas City, which he limited to one earned run in a season-high seven innings. He made his first major league start against Oakland on April 4, giving up six runs in as many innings. The 23-year-old rookie has 28 strikeouts in 26 innings over his last eight appearances, including three starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland is 7-10 against Seattle and 36-21 against the rest of the AL West.

2. The Mariners rank second in the AL with 185 home runs.

3. The Athletics last won 96 games in 2003.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Mariners 3