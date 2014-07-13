Preview: Athletics at Mariners

The Oakland Athletics have run roughshod through their competition in the first half of the season — except when the Seattle Mariners are concerned. The major league-leading Athletics attempt to save face and salvage the finale of their three-game series in Seattle on Sunday. Robinson Cano belted a three-run homer and added two singles in the Mariners’ 6-2 triumph on Saturday.

Cano, who is 13-for-25 during his six-game hitting streak, has hit safely in 20 straight contests versus Oakland. Brandon Moss’ two-run shot with two outs in the ninth was all the offense mustered by the Athletics, who have dropped three of four following a six-game winning streak. Oakland has also lost six of the last seven meetings with Seattle and seven of 12 overall this season.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSCA (Oakland), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (9-3, 2.97 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Chris Young (8-5, 3.08)

Gray allowed one run in seven innings for the second straight outing to improve to 3-0 in his last four starts. The 24-year-old improved to 3-0 versus Seattle after posting back-to-back strong efforts in early April. Gray followed a quality start in a 6-3 win over the Mariners on April 6 by registering nine strikeouts in seven innings en route to a 3-1 triumph six days later.

Young saw a three-game winning streak come to a halt despite permitting just two runs in seven innings in a 2-0 setback to Minnesota on Tuesday. The 35-year-old has yielded just six runs — albeit on four homers — and 19 hits in his last 33 innings pitched. Young followed a pair of scoreless appearances versus Oakland and improved to 3-1 in his career against the club after allowing two runs on three hits in six innings in a 4-2 win May 5.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland, which has been swept three times this season, also lost three in a row versus Seattle on May 5-7 before winning the finale.

2. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager belted his team-leading 15th homer Saturday, but is just 1-for-10 versus Gray in his career.

3. Athletics OF Coco Crisp is expected to miss his fourth straight start with a sore neck and ankle Sunday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Mariners 1