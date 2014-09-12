Preview: Athletics at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners appeared to be facing an impossible deficit to the Oakland Athletics in early August, but an unexpected reversal of fortune has the American League West rivals neck-and-neck in the wild-card chase. The Mariners look to close their 1½-game deficit on the Athletics at home on Friday when the teams open a three-game set in Seattle. Oakland owned an 11-game lead on the third-place Mariners on Aug. 9, but a 9-21 stretch gave Seattle ample opportunity to make up ground.

The Athletics’ slide, which also allowed the Los Angeles Angels to turn a four-game deficit into a 10-game lead in the West, continued against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday as Oakland lost for the 11th time in 14 games. Seattle, which trails Detroit by one-half game for the second wild-card, has to like its chances to continue Oakland’s struggles since the Mariners possess the league’s best ERA (3.01) and face an offense that has scored three runs or fewer in 24 of 39 games since trading Yoenis Cespedes to Boston. Seattle possesses the AL’s best home record at 42-28 and has won each of the last three series between the teams.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jason Hammel (10-10, 3.55 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (5-2, 1.87)

Continuing his rebound from a rough first month as an Athletic following his trade from the Chicago Cubs in early July, Hammel allowed two runs while striking out seven over 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision Sunday against Houston. The 32-year-old South Carolina native went 0-4 with a 9.52 ERA in his first four turns with Oakland, but is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA over the next six outings. Hammel has fared well in his six career appearances (five starts) against the Mariners, going 3-1 with a 3.09 ERA.

Paxton was a hard-luck loser in his own last start, coming out on the short end of a 1-0 pitchers’ duel with Texas’ Derek Holland on Sunday. The 25-year-old permitted one run on five hits in six frames and has given up only eight earned runs in seven turns since coming off the 60-day disabled list Aug. 2, but is only 3-2 over that span. Paxton allowed two runs in six frames on Sept. 2 in a 6-5 victory at Oakland – the most earned runs he has permitted to any opponent over his dominant stretch.

WALK-OFFS

1. Paxton’s 1.75 ERA after 13 career turns is the second-lowest ERA of any pitcher in league history after that many starts (Steve Rogers – 1.15 ERA, 1973 Montreal Expos).

2. Oakland is expected to activate closer Sean Doolittle, who has been sidelined since Aug. 23 with a rib injury.

3. Seattle LF Dustin Ackley may return to the lineup after missing the last four games with a sore left ankle.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Athletics 2