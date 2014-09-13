Preview: Athletics at Mariners

Felix Hernandez has won more than 14 games just once in his career and goes after his 15th victory on Saturday when the Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics. Hernandez went a career-best 19-5 in 2009 but has otherwise not won more than 14 games in a season. The sight of Oakland has been a good thing this season as Hernandez is 4-0 with a 2.15 ERA in five outings.

Seattle posted a 4-2 victory in Friday’s series opener and is suddenly just a half-game behind the Athletics for the American League’s first wild-card spot. Oakland has lost 12 of its last 15 to not only fall far off the pace in the AL West but has put itself in jeopardy of missing the postseason. The Mariners are tied with the Kansas City Royals for the second wild card and received solo homers from Robinson Cano, Logan Morrison and Kendrys Morales in Friday’s win.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (13-8, 3.22 ERA), Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (14-5, 2.12)

Gray has slumped badly and lost five of his last six decisions. He took a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox in his last turn when he gave up three runs (two earned) and four hits in seven innings. Gray lost to Seattle on Sept. 2 when he yielded six runs and seven hits in five innings and is 4-1 with a 2.39 ERA in six career starts against the Mariners.

Hernandez received a no-decision against Houston in his last turn when he allowed five hits over six scoreless innings. In his previous outing, he dominated the Athletics and permitted just one run and three hits in eight innings. Hernandez is 19-7 with a 2.58 ERA in 34 career starts against Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics 3B Josh Donaldson set a career high with his 94th RBI on Friday.

2. Cano ended a 14-game homerless drought with his opposite-field shot in the series opener.

3. Oakland RF Josh Reddick is just 5-for-35 against Hernandez, while INF Alberto Callaspo is 14-for-48 with a homer.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Athletics 1