Preview: Athletics at Mariners

Sonny Gray looks to win his fourth consecutive start at one of his favorite venues when he takes the mound for the Oakland Athletics on Friday in the opener of a three-game series at the Seattle Mariners. Gray has dominated the Mariners at Safeco Field, posting a 3-0 record and a microscopic 0.98 ERA in four career outings.

Oakland continues its 10-game road swing after dropping three of four against the Minnesota Twins. The Athletics have lost 10 of their last 14 overall while giving up at least five runs on 10 occasions during that span. The Mariners got off to a promising start on their just-completed 10-game road trip with a three-game sweep of Texas, but they limped home with six losses in their last seven contests. Sitting one game behind Oakland and buried in last place in the American League West, Seattle has a chance to make a move up the standings on this nine-game homestand.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.67 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (1-3, 8.74)

Gray had a rare bout of wildness with seven walks in his last turn, but he compensated by striking out a season-high 10 batters and yielding only two hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings. Gray has been overpowering during his three-start winning streak, giving up three runs and 10 hits over 21 2/3 innings. He did not factor in the decision versus Seattle on April 11 despite allowing one earned run in 7 1/3 innings.

Walker appeared to be finding a groove before he was battered for eight runs (seven earned) while surrendering three homers over three-plus innings at Houston last time out. The 22-year-old had permitted only one run over 12 1/3 innings in his previous two turns. Walker had a rocky season debut in Oakland when he was shelled for nine runs on nine hits over 3 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners DH Nelson Cruz, who leads the majors with 14 homers, is 1-for-9 lifetime against Gray.

2. Athletics DH Billy Butler is a career .336 hitter in 61 games against Seattle.

3. The Mariners took two of three in Oakland last month in a series that featured 36 runs.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Mariners 2