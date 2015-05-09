Preview: Athletics at Mariners

Seattle first baseman Logan Morrison is in the midst of a hot streak and was the hero of the opener of a three-game set against visiting Oakland. The Mariners face the Athletics again Saturday, one night after Morrison smacked the first pitch of the 11th inning over the right-center field fence as Seattle posted a 4-3 victory.

Morrison’s walk-off blast continues a torrid nine-game stretch in which the left-handed hitter has gone 15-for-35 with four homers and seven RBIs. He was batting just .149 after a hitless outing April 28 and has since raised his average 96 points. Oakland has lost three straight contests to fall seven games below .500 and has been outscored 23-8 during the losing skid. Right fielder Josh Reddick hit a two-run blast in the opener for his third homer in seven games.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (1-2, 4.33 ERA) vs. Mariners LH J.A. Happ (2-1, 3.51)

Hahn was roughed up for season highs of six runs and 10 hits while pitching five innings in his last turn when he lost to Minnesota. He has issued one or fewer walks in four of his five starts and has a 1.15 WHIP. Hahn is 1-0 with a 0.71 ERA in two career starts against Seattle and received a no-decision April 12 when he allowed four runs (one earned) and three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Happ didn’t allow more than two runs in any of his first four starts before having a poor outing against Houston in his last outing. He gave up a season-high six runs to go with seven hits and a season-worst three walks. Happ is 1-0 with a 2.55 ERA in five appearances (three starts) against Oakland, including a no-decision April 11 when he gave up two runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano delivered a tying RBI double on Friday for his only hit in 17 at-bats against the Athletics this season.

2. Oakland LF Coco Crisp (elbow) is hitless in nine at-bats since being activated off the disabled list.

3. Seattle C Mike Zunino struck out in all four at-bats in the opener and has fanned 35 times this season.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Athletics 3