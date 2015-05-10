Preview: Athletics at Mariners

Felix Hernandez strives to add another strong outing to the ledger when the Seattle Mariners conclude their three-game series against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Sunday. Hernandez has won his last four turns and is holding opposing hitters to a collective .192 average during his superb start to the season.

Hernandez’s only non-quality outing occurred against Oakland on April 12, when he departed after five innings due to a quadriceps injury. He allowed three runs and eight hits while receiving a no-decision in a contest the Mariners won. Seattle has emerged victorious in each of the first two games of the series, taking advantage of four Oakland errors in Saturday’s 7-2 triumph. The Athletics have been outscored 30-10 while losing their last four contests.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (1-2, 1.80 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (5-0, 1.73)

Chavez is coming off a strong outing in which he allowed one unearned run and four hits in 7 1/3 innings while defeating Minnesota. He has yielded 12 hits over 18 1/3 frames in three starts since joining the rotation. Chavez is 0-2 with a 2.48 ERA in 12 career appearances (three starts) against Seattle.

Hernandez defeated the Los Angeles Angels in his last outing as he gave up one run and six hits in seven innings. He has allowed a total of four runs over his last four starts, striking out 31 and walking four during that stretch. Hernandez is 19-7 with a 2.64 ERA in 36 career starts against the Athletics.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics SS Marcus Semien recorded three hits and two stolen bases in Saturday’s game but also committed two of his team’s four miscues.

2. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano collected three hits on Saturday and is 4-for-9 in the series after being hitless in 13 at-bats against the Athletics last month.

3. Oakland RF Josh Reddick is 7-for-40 lifetime against Hernandez.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Athletics 1