Preview: Athletics at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners look to continue their dominance over the visiting Oakland Athletics when the American League West rivals begin their three-game series Monday. Seattle has won seven of 10 games against Oakland this year, with Monday’s contest being the first of nine remaining between the teams.

The Mariners swept a three-game set at home from May 8-10, sandwiching a pair of one-run victories around a 7-2 triumph. Seattle salvaged the finale of its three-game home series against the Chicago White Sox with an 8-6 victory on Sunday that halted its three-game skid. Oakland also avoided a sweep Sunday as it routed Tampa Bay 8-2 after dropping a pair of one-run decisions. The Athletics trailed 2-1 before staging a seven-run rally in the seventh inning which was highlighted by Mark Canha’s three-run triple.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Felix Doubront (1-1, 3.89 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (5-2, 3.74)

Doubront will be making his sixth start of the season and second since being acquired from Toronto on July 31. The 27-year-old Venezuelan settled for a no-decision in his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, when he struck out eight while allowing just an unearned run and one hit despite issuing six walks in six innings. Doubront is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA in four career games (two starts) versus Seattle.

Iwakuma extended his winning streak to three starts Tuesday, when he allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings at Texas. That outing, which followed the 34-year-old native of Japan’s no-hitter against Baltimore, marked the sixth time in eight starts he gave up fewer than three runs. Iwakuma has posted a 4-4 record and 3.94 ERA in eight career games (seven starts) versus Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Canha, who also delivered an RBI single Sunday, is 13-for-24 over his last six games and has hit safely in 12 of his past 13.

2. Oakland RHP Kendall Graveman suffered a strained left oblique Sunday and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

3. Seattle’s Logan Kensing worked one inning and allowed a run Sunday in his first major-league appearance since 2013 with Colorado as he took the roster spot of fellow RHP Fernando Rodney, who was designated for assignment on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Athletics 3