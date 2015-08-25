Preview: Athletics at Mariners

Seven-run rallies are beginning to become the norm for the Oakland Athletics, who attempt to clinch a series win when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Oakland scored seven runs in the seventh inning against Tampa Bay en route to an 8-2 triumph Sunday and put up another seven-spot in fifth in the opener versus Seattle to erase a 5-0 deficit and cruise to an 11-5 victory.

Mark Canha has been an integral part of both rallies, delivering a three-run triple against the Rays and adding a two-run double Monday. Canha has been on fire of late, collecting seven RBIs in his last three games and registering six multi-hit performances during his seven-game hitting streak while recording at least one hit in 13 of his last 14 contests. Monday’s loss was the fourth in five games for the Mariners and dropped them to 7-4 in the season series with Oakland. Seattle’s Franklin Gutierrez also has been wielding a hot bat as his three-run homer Monday gave him six RBIs in his last three games and 11 in the past eight contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (7-12, 3.75 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Mike Montgomery (4-6, 4.16)

Chavez is coming off a strong outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers in which he allowed two runs and two hits over eight innings for the victory. The 32-year-old Californian has struggled on the road, however, going 2-7 overall and losing three straight decisions since a triumph at Texas on June 23. Chavez has yet to defeat Seattle in his career, posting a record of 0-4 with a 3.43 ERA in 14 games (five starts).

Montgomery’s winless streak reached eight starts Wednesday, when he gave up three runs on six hits and four walks in six innings of a loss at Texas. The 26-year-old rookie has yielded three runs or fewer on five occasions during his drought. Montgomery was victorious in his lone career outing against the Athletics as he allowed one run over 5 2/3 frames at Oakland on July 5 — his last victory.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics LHP Felix Doubront exited Monday’s contest after two innings due to a right foot contusion he suffered when hit by a comebacker in the opening frame.

2. Seattle SS Ketel Marte, who went 3-for-4 in the series opener, has notched five multi-hit performances in his last nine contests and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games.

3. Oakland RHP Kendall Graveman is expected to miss the remainder of the season after straining his left oblique Sunday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Mariners 3