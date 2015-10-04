Preview: Athletics at Mariners

The Oakland Athletics put the finishing touches on their worst season in 18 years when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. The Athletics (68-93) will wind up with the worst record in the American League for the third time in Oakland history, while Seattle (75-86) caps its fifth losing season in the last six years after winning 85 games in 2014.
Nelson Cruz has 44 home runs - one behind Baltimore’s Chris Davis - as he tries to become the first Mariner to lead the major leagues since Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey Jr. belted 56 in 1997. Cruz’s home run total also ties the team record for most by a right-handed batter set by Jay Buhner in 1996. The Athletics’ Mark Canha leads major-league rookies with 69 RBIs - one ahead of Houston’s Carlos Correa - while teammate Billy Burns’ 153 hits are the most among first-year players. Oakland’s Chris Bassitt opposes Vidal Nuno on Sunday in a matchup of pitchers who are winless in their last nine combined starts.
TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), ROOT (Seattle)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Chris Bassitt (1-8, 3.60 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Vidal Nuno (1-5, 3.80)
Bassitt allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings of an 8-1 loss to Los Angeles at Angel Stadium on Tuesday and has permitted nine runs in 6 2/3 frames over two starts since returning from a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old Ohio native is 0-4 with a 5.01 ERA during a six-game winless streak in which Oakland scored 13 runs. Bassitt yielded four runs in 4 1/3 innings of an 8-2 loss in Seattle on Aug. 26, falling to 0-2 with a 5.56 ERA in three games (two starts) versus the Mariners.
Nuno received a no-decision after allowing three runs in five innings of Seattle’s 6-4 victory over Houston on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Californian is 1-4 with a 5.36 ERA in nine starts this season, including 0-2, 8.53 ERA in 12 2/3 frames over his last three turns. Nuno is 0-1 with a 10.00 ERA in five games (two starts) against the Athletics, allowing three hits in 1 1/3 innings over three relief appearances versus Oakland this season.
1. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano (.287, 21 home runs, 79 RBIs), who will undergo sports hernia surgery during the offseason, is hitting .361 during his 15-game hitting streak - the longest active run in the majors - after belting a three-run homer Saturday.
2. 3B Danny Valencia hit a three-run homer in the first inning of the Athletics’ 7-5 victory in 13 innings Saturday, giving him home runs in consecutive at-bats after his two-run blast in the eighth on Friday lifted Oakland to a 4-2 win.
3. The Mariners have played a major league-high 23 extra-inning games (10-13) this season.
PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Athletics 2