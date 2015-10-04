Preview: Athletics at Mariners

The Oakland Athletics put the finishing touches on their worst season in 18 years when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. The Athletics (68-93) will wind up with the worst record in the American League for the third time in Oakland history, while Seattle (75-86) caps its fifth losing season in the last six years after winning 85 games in 2014.

Nelson Cruz has 44 home runs - one behind Baltimore’s Chris Davis - as he tries to become the first Mariner to lead the major leagues since Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey Jr. belted 56 in 1997. Cruz’s home run total also ties the team record for most by a right-handed batter set by Jay Buhner in 1996. The Athletics’ Mark Canha leads major-league rookies with 69 RBIs - one ahead of Houston’s Carlos Correa - while teammate Billy Burns’ 153 hits are the most among first-year players. Oakland’s Chris Bassitt opposes Vidal Nuno on Sunday in a matchup of pitchers who are winless in their last nine combined starts.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Chris Bassitt (1-8, 3.60 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Vidal Nuno (1-5, 3.80)

Bassitt allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings of an 8-1 loss to Los Angeles at Angel Stadium on Tuesday and has permitted nine runs in 6 2/3 frames over two starts since returning from a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old Ohio native is 0-4 with a 5.01 ERA during a six-game winless streak in which Oakland scored 13 runs. Bassitt yielded four runs in 4 1/3 innings of an 8-2 loss in Seattle on Aug. 26, falling to 0-2 with a 5.56 ERA in three games (two starts) versus the Mariners.

Nuno received a no-decision after allowing three runs in five innings of Seattle’s 6-4 victory over Houston on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Californian is 1-4 with a 5.36 ERA in nine starts this season, including 0-2, 8.53 ERA in 12 2/3 frames over his last three turns. Nuno is 0-1 with a 10.00 ERA in five games (two starts) against the Athletics, allowing three hits in 1 1/3 innings over three relief appearances versus Oakland this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano (.287, 21 home runs, 79 RBIs), who will undergo sports hernia surgery during the offseason, is hitting .361 during his 15-game hitting streak - the longest active run in the majors - after belting a three-run homer Saturday.

2. 3B Danny Valencia hit a three-run homer in the first inning of the Athletics’ 7-5 victory in 13 innings Saturday, giving him home runs in consecutive at-bats after his two-run blast in the eighth on Friday lifted Oakland to a 4-2 win.

3. The Mariners have played a major league-high 23 extra-inning games (10-13) this season.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Athletics 2