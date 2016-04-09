Preview: Athletics at Mariners

The Oakland Athletics could be turning the corner when it comes to close contests as they continue their three-game series against the host Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Oakland prevailed 3-2 on Friday for its second one-run victory of the season after dropping two such games to start the campaign, showing signs that it might be capable of reversing a franchise-worst 19-35 mark in one-run contests in 2015.

The Athletics hit one home run in dropping three of four against the Chicago White Sox to open the season, but belted a pair Friday. The last was Chris Coghlan’s first in an Oakland uniform — a tiebreaking solo shot in the ninth inning off Seattle closer Steve Cishek. The Athletics also kept the Mariners’ Robinson Cano in the yard after the second baseman homered in each of the first three games for a total of four. Cano has a hit in the first four games of the season after finishing 2015 by hitting in 16 straight contests, and he also has reached base in 29 consecutive games with both streaks the longest active runs in the majors. Oakland’s Rich Hill looks to improve on his impromptu Opening Day start and opposes Nathan Karns, who makes his Seattle debut.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Rich Hill (0-1, 6.75 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Nathan Karns (2015: 7-5, 3.67)

Hill started in place of ill ace Sonny Gray on Monday and allowed four runs (two earned) and three hits in 66 pitches over 2 2/3 innings of a 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox. “It was just the deep counts and the inability to go deep in the game, that’s disappointing for me and obviously the reason why we lost the game,” the 36-year-old Boston native told reporters. Hill is 2-0 with a 1.86 ERA in nine games (two starts) versus Seattle.

Karns, who won the No. 5 spot in the rotation in the spring, came to the Mariners as part of a six-player trade with Tampa Bay in November. The 28-year-old Pennsylvania native yielded 22 runs (17 earned) and 29 hits in 28 innings covering seven starts in spring training. Karns lost in his only appearance versus Oakland, allowing two runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 5-0 setback May 23.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners’ bullpen didn’t allow a run in its first 11 innings this season.

2. Coghlan is 4-for-10 with three RBIs and four strikeouts in his first four games with the Athletics.

3. Seattle 1B Dae-ho Lee, who belted 323 home runs in 15 seasons in South Korea and Japan, hit his first in the majors Friday in his fifth at-bat with the Mariners.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Athletics 2