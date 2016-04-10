Preview: Athletics at Mariners

The Oakland Athletics bullpen has been a pleasant surprise during the season’s first week, but the group could use a breather heading into Sunday’s series finale against the host Seattle Mariners. Oakland relievers held the Mariners scoreless for 7 2/3 scoreless innings in the first two games of the series as the Athletics recorded consecutive wins for the first time in the young season.

Seattle turns to ace Felix Hernandez in the series finale after being held to five hits in Saturday’s 6-1 loss. Second baseman Robinson Cano, who is batting .286 with four home runs and seven RBI, extended his hitting streak to 21 games dating back to last season with a double in four at-bats Saturday. The Athletics face an uphill battle against Hernandez but were encouraged Saturday by the play of center fielder Coco Crisp, who snapped an early mini-slump by going 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two steals — including the 300th of his career. The 36-year-old Crisp has started two of Oakland’s first six games while sharing time in center with 26-year-old Billy Burns, who hit .294 with 26 steals as a rookie last season.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Chris Bassitt (0-0, 6.75 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (0-1, 1.50)

Bassitt took a no-decision Tuesday after allowing four runs while striking out four over 5 1/3 innings against the White Sox. The 27-year-old, who was 1-8 with a 3.56 ERA in 18 games during four stints with Oakland last season, earned a spot in this season’s rotation after posting a 4.66 ERA in five spring training outings. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Bassitt is 0-2 with a 4.67 ERA in four career games (three starts) against Seattle.

Hernandez fell to 6-1 in nine Opening Day starts Monday as he walked five batters and allowed three runs (one earned) during six frames in a 3-2 loss to Texas. “Five walks,” Hernandez told reporters. “That’s not good. That’s not me. I don’t remember the last time I had five walks.” The 30-year-old is 22-8 with a 2.64 ERA in 40 career starts against Oakland, including a 7-1 mark and 2.60 ERA in 11 outings since 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners have won the season series against Oakland in each of the past three seasons.

2. Seattle has homered in its first five games of the season for the first time since 1998.

3. Oakland RHP Ryan Madson has a 15-game, 14-inning scoreless streak dating to last season.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Athletics 2