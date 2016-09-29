Preview: Athletics at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners look to keep alive their postseason hopes when they host the Oakland Athletics on Thursday for the opener of a season-ending four-game series. Seattle will need to take care of its own business and receive help as it trails Baltimore by two games for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

The Mariners, who also have Detroit sitting between themselves and the Orioles, all but ended Houston's playoff chances by rolling to a 12-4 victory Wednesday that left the Astros 3 1/2 games behind Baltimore with three remaining. Robinson Cano is three RBIs away from reaching 100 for the fourth time in his career after belting a three-run homer while Kyle Seager added a three-run shot of his own to give Seattle three players with at least 30 blasts for the first time since 1997, when Ken Griffey Jr., Jay Buhner and Paul Sorrento all reached the plateau. Oakland has plummeted into the basement in the AL West as it has lost eight of its last nine games, including an 8-6 road setback against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday in which it was done in by an eight-run fourth inning. Khris Davis hit the 100-RBI mark for the first time by belting his career-high 41st homer in Wednesday's defeat.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (10-11, 4.19 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (5-2, 4.10)

Graveman fell to 0-3 in his last five starts Friday when he yielded three runs over seven innings against Texas without receiving any offensive support. The 25-year-old native of Alabama hasn't won since limiting Cleveland to one run in 6 2/3 frames Aug. 24 but has been keeping the ball in the park of late, serving up just one homer over his last four turns while giving up 22 on the year. Graveman dropped to 0-3 in four starts against Seattle this season on Sept. 10 as he was battered for eight runs on 12 hits and three walks over five innings.

Miranda had his four-start winning streak snapped Saturday when he gave up three runs and three hits — two homers — in four innings at Minnesota. The 27-year-old Cuban did not record a strikeout in that outing after registering a career-high eight while defeating Houston in his previous turn. Miranda, who never has faced Oakland, is 4-0 with a 3.41 ERA in six games (five starts) at home during his rookie season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners are 10-5 against the Athletics this season but just 2-4 at home.

2. Oakland rookie 3B Ryon Healy is 9-for-15 over his last four games after going 1-for-16 in his previous four.

3. Seattle DH Nelson Cruz, who leads the team with 41 homers but is battling a wrist injury, is 10-for-15 lifetime against Graveman.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Athletics 2