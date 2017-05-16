Preview: Athletics at Mariners

Jean Segura has been one of the hottest players in the majors this season and the Seattle shortstop seeks to extend his career-best hitting streak to 15 games when the Mariners host the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. Segura is a scorching 26-for-63 during the stretch and boasts an American League-leading .370 batting average entering the middle contest of a three-game set.

Segura batted a career-best .319 for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season and Seattle acquired him in the offseason in a deal that included the Mariners sending right-hander Taijuan Walker to Arizona. Segura's hot bat has come in handy with Robinson Cano (quadriceps) missing the past five games and the second baseman is questionable for Tuesday's game based on manager Scott Servais' postgame comments. Seattle halted a four-game slide with Monday's 6-5 victory, a contest in which the Athletics drew five ninth-inning walks to move within one before falling to 0-4 on a six-game road trip. Oakland slugger Khris Davis belted his 11th homer of the season Monday but is only 7-for-50 in May, while first baseman Yonder Alonso was hitless for the second straight game after hitting eight homers in his first 11 games this month.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Andrew Triggs (5-2, 2.21 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Chase De Jong (0-3, 7.85)

Triggs is off to a fabulous start and has given up one total earned run in his five victories. The 28-year-old hasn't allowed a run in his two road starts, allowing nine hits and one walk while winning at Kansas City and Houston. Triggs' worst outing of the season came against Seattle when he was rocked for six runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings April 23 and has a 14.85 ERA in two career outings against the Mariners.

De Jong was torched for six runs and seven hits over five innings while losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in his last turn. The 23-year-old showed promise in his previous outing when he gave up one run and four over six innings in a no-decision with the Texas Rangers on May 6. De Jong mowed down Oakland hitters in a relief appearance April 22 when he allowed one hit over four scoreless innings.

1. The Athletics have dropped 12 of their last 14 road games and are a major-league worst 5-14 on the road.

2. Seattle activated RHP Steve Cishek (hip) from the 10-day disabled list - he retired the lone batter he faced Monday - and optioned LHP Zac Curtis to Double-A Arkansas.

3. Oakland C Stephen Vogt yielded his 20th stolen base of the season in the series opener, most in the American League.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Mariners 3