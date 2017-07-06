The Oakland Athletics have been very streaky over the last month but currently are on an upward swing and look to continue it when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Thursday for the opener of their four-game series. Oakland has endured slides of six, four and six contests since June 7, with a pair of four-game winning streaks in between, but are coming off back-to-back home triumphs over the Chicago White Sox.

Jed Lowrie enters the set swinging a hot bat, as he recorded three hits and two RBIs in Wednesday's 7-4 victory to cap a 5-for-11 performance in the three-game series against Chicago. The Mariners hope to break out of their funk at Safeco Field and record the first victory on their seven-game homestand after being swept in a three-game set by Kansas City. Seattle built a lead after allowing four runs in the opening frame but squandered it en route to a 9-6 defeat in 10 innings on Wednesday that ran its home losing streak to seven games. One positive of late for the Mariners has been slugger Nelson Cruz, who is 4-for-6 - including his first homer since June 4 on Wednesday - and four RBIs over his last two games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, NBCSN California (Oakland), ROOT Northwest (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Paul Blackburn (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Sam Gaviglio (3-3, 3.48)

Blackburn was impressive in his major-league debut on Saturday, allowing an unearned run and three hits over six innings of a no-decision against Atlanta. The 23-year-old Californian posted a 5-6 record and 3.05 ERA in 15 appearances (14 starts) for Triple-A Nashville before being promoted. Blackburn will be starting against his former organization, as he was acquired from Seattle in November for Danny Valencia.

Gaviglio is winless in his last three starts despite allowing three runs or fewer each time. The 27-year-old native of Oregon suffered his second straight loss Saturday, when he gave up three runs and five hits over a career-high 6 1/3 innings in a road game against the Los Angeles Angels in his ninth career turn. Gaviglio, who will be facing Oakland for the first time, has worked at least five innings in each of his starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics INF Ryon Healy (back), who has been sidelined since Sunday, owns a .308 batting average with five homers and 11 RBIs in 17 career games versus Seattle.

2. Mariners SS Jean Segura is 10-for-19 with a homer and and five RBIs over his last four games, recording three multi-hit performances in that span.

3. Oakland placed Josh Phegley on the paternity list and purchased the contract of fellow C Ryan Lavarnway from Nashville.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Athletics 3