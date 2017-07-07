Home has not provided much comfort of late for the Seattle Mariners, who look to halt an eight-game slide at Safeco Field when they host the Oakland Athletics on Friday for the second contest of their four-game series. Seattle made things interesting in the opener, scoring three in the ninth inning and getting the tying run to the on-deck circle but dropped a 7-4 decision to fall to 0-4 on its seven-game homestand.

Jean Segura has been a bright spot for the Mariners, as he is 10-for-14 with a homer and three RBIs over his last three games after recording his third four-hit performance in five contests on Thursday. Seven has been a lucky number for the Athletics these days, as they've reached that total in runs in each of their last three games - all victories. Khris Davis launched a three-run homer and Jed Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a two-run double Thursday for the Athletics, who have won five of their last seven road games. Lowrie is riding a four-game hitting streak and has gone 5-for-8 with four RBIs over his last two contests.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Sean Manaea (7-4, 3.75 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (6-3, 3.27)

Manaea settled for a no-decision against Atlanta on Sunday despite allowing just two runs and six hits in a season-high 7 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old native of Indiana has pitched well since returning from a stint on the disabled list, going 6-2 while giving up more than three runs only twice in 10 turns. One of those outings took place at Seattle on May 15, when Manaea yielded four runs on two hits and five walks in five frames to fall to 1-1 against the Mariners this season and 3-1 with a 4.50 ERA in five career starts.

Paxton halted a four-start winless drought that included three losses on Sunday, when he limited the Angels to one run and two hits over 6 1/3 innings at Los Angeles. The 28-year-old Canadian also snapped a five-outing streak of allowing a home run after keeping the ball in the park in each of his first seven turns this year. Paxton is 2-0 with a 4.13 ERA in four career starts against the Athletics, including a no-decision at Oakland on April 20 in which he surrendered five runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 frames.

1. Athletics SS Marcus Semien, who hadn't played since April 14 due to a fractured right wrist, was activated from the 60-day DL on Thursday and went 1-for-4 with two runs scored.

2. Seattle OF Mitch Haniger appears to be breaking out of his slump, as he went 2-for-4 with a homer in the opener after recording one hit in 17 at-bats over his previous five contests.

3. Oakland placed Jharel Cotton on the 10-day DL with a blister on his right thumb and transferred fellow RHP Andrew Triggs (hip) to the 60-day DL.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Athletics 2