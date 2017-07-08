Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Smith is making one of the more unlikely starting debuts in major-league history when he takes the mound against the host Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Smith, who was a college pitching coach earlier this decade, becomes the oldest starter in Athletics' franchise history at 36 years, 90 days.

Smith has made 63 career relief appearances and was out of the majors for five consecutive seasons before re-emerging last season to pitch in 13 games for Oakland. He is being summoned from Triple-A Nashville to make the start and will replace Joe Pate (33 years, 334 days in 1926) as the oldest pitcher to make his starting debut for the Athletics. Seattle halted an eight-game home losing streak by posting a 7-2 victory in Friday's second contest of the four-game series as designated hitter Nelson Cruz drove in five runs and smashed the 300th homer of his career. Mariners shortstop Jean Segura is also excelling and is a torrid 15-for-27 over the last six games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, NBCSN California (Oakland), ROOT Sports Northwest (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Chris Smith (NR) vs. Mariners RH Andrew Moore (1-1, 3.60)

Smith has a 4.58 career ERA while seeing time with the Boston Red Sox (2008), Milwaukee Brewers (2009-10) and Athletics. He was released by the Seattle Mariners in 2011 and became a coach at UC Riverside - his alma mater - before later giving the sport another try and catching Oakland's attention during an independent league stint. "I kind of fought for that call-up last year with the A's," Smith told reporters. "And I knew what it meant ... it wasn't easy, being that old and doing what you're doing, competing with younger kids and competing with those prospects that I once was one time."

Moore is making his third career start and hasn't issued a walk in 15 major-league innings. The 23-year-old pitched eight innings while beating the Detroit Tigers in his debut and pitched seven innings while losing to the Kansas City Royals in his second outing. Moore has served up three homers despite limiting batters to a .204 average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano is headed to his eighth All-Star Game after being named to replace injured Yankees 2B Starlin Castro.

2. Oakland DH/3B Ryon Healy is 0-for-6 with three strikeouts in the series after missing three games with back spasms.

3. Seattle optioned RHP Sam Gaviglio to Triple-A Tacoma and recalled RHP Emilio Pagan.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Mariners 3