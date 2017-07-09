The Seattle Mariners attempt to conclude their homestand on a high note while the visiting Oakland Athletics look to win their second straight series when the American League West rivals clash on Sunday. Seattle fell to 1-5 during its seven-game string at home when it dropped a 4-3 decision on Saturday, which was Oakland's second victory over the first three contests of the four-game series.

Jean Segura will be disappointed to see the first half of the season come to an end, as he has gone 13-for-22 during a five-game hitting streak and has recorded five multi-hit performances - including three four-hit efforts - over his last seven contests. Oakland, which took two of three from the White Sox in Chicago early in the week, saw Ryon Healy deliver an RBI ground-rule double in the top of the ninth inning on Saturday to snap a 3-3 tie. Healy finished 2-for-4 after going hitless in six at-bats over the first two games of the series after missing three with back spasms. All-Star Yonder Alonso has reached the 20-homer plateau for the first time in his eight-year career after going deep for the Athletics on Saturday while Marcus Semien belted his first shot of 2017 after hitting a career-best 27 last year.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, NBCSN California (Oakland), ROOT Northwest (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Daniel Gossett (1-3, 6.23 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (3-3, 5.04)

Gossett escaped with a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday after surrendering five runs over five innings for the second consecutive start. The 24-year-old rookie from South Carolina served up a pair of home runs in each of those outings but has issued only three walks over 26 frames in his five major-league turns. Gossett, who will be facing Seattle for the first time, is 1-2 with a 6.91 ERA in three road starts.

Hernandez will be making his fourth start since returning from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for nearly two months, with all four taking place at home. The 31-year-old Venezuelan struggled against Kansas City on Tuesday, yielding six runs - five earned - on six hits and four walks over six innings of a loss. Hernandez has enjoyed the most success of his career against Oakland, going 23-9 with three complete games and a 2.68 ERA in 44 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics 2B Jed Lowrie is 8-for-24 over his last six contests.

2. Seattle OF Jarrod Dyson homered on Saturday to end his 16-game drought.

3. Oakland designated C Ryan Lavarnway for assignment and optioned SS Franklin Barreto to Triple-A Nashville while activating C Josh Phegley from paternity leave and recalling RHP Chris Smith, who gave up three runs over six innings of a no-decision Saturday in his first career start.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Athletics 2