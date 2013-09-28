Athletics 8, Mariners 2: Brandon Moss slugged a three-run homer and Derek Norris added a pinch-hit two-run shot as visiting Oakland clinched home-field advantage in the American League Division Series.

Norris also had an RBI double and Coco Crisp collected four hits for the Athletics, who also kept alive their slim chance at claiming the top spot in the AL and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Daric Barton contributed a run-scoring single and Josh Donaldson pushed in a run with a groundout.

Bartolo Colon (18-6) allowed two runs on three hits while striking out eight in six innings for Oakland. He is 4-1 with a 1.25 ERA since coming off the disabled list last month and his 2.65 ERA overall is second in the AL behind Detroit’s Anibal Sanchez (2.64), who pitches Saturday.

Crisp hit a leadoff double against Seattle starter Felix Hernandez (12-10) and Jed Lowrie singled one out later before Moss cranked his 29th of the year over the right-field wall. Norris took reliever Oliver Perez deep in the seventh and doubled to left in the eighth to push the advantage to 7-2.

Franklin Gutierrez hit a solo homer in the first to end Colon’s scoreless streak at 19 innings and Kendrys Morales added another in the sixth for the Mariners. Hernandez allowed three runs and five hits in six frames.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Seattle manager Eric Wedge announced Friday that he will not return in 2014. ... Oakland (95-65) is two games behind Boston with two games to play, but would own the tiebreaker if both finish 97-65. ... Athletics LF Yoenis Cespedes left in the fourth inning with shoulder soreness.