(Updated: CORRECTS Seattle’s record to 71-91 in Para 3)

Athletics 9, Mariners 0: Rookie Sonny Gray fanned eight over five scoreless innings as Oakland closed out its regular season by taking two of three on the road from Seattle.

Gray scattered three hits and walked three over a 79-pitch outing to win his third consecutive decision. Chris Young and Daric Barton each hit two-run singles during a pair of four-run innings for the Athletics (96-66), who will host the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of an American League Division Series on Friday.

Erasmo Ramirez (5-3) was charged with four runs over a season-low 1 1/3 innings, escaping a bases-loaded jam in the first before getting in trouble in the second. Brad Miller, who homered twice in Seattle’s 7-5 victory on Saturday, accounted for two of the four singles by the Mariners (71-91).

Ramirez walked Derek Norris and Barton to open the second before Young’s liner up the middle plated both runners. Seth Smith drove in a run with his double off the base of the wall in left-center to end Ramirez’s day and Brandon Moss concluded the uprising with an RBI double off reliever Hector Noesi.

Oakland struck again in the fifth, getting run-scoring hits from Alberto Callaspo and Josh Reddick to knock out Noesi before Barton greeted Bobby LaFromboise with his only hit. Andy Parrino added an RBI double in the ninth while five relievers followed Gray to preserve the Athletics’ 13th shutout.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oakland fell in five games to Detroit in the ALDS last season. … Seattle LF Raul Ibanez went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, falling one home run short of becoming the first 41-year-old in major-league history to hit 30 in a season. His 29 homers as a 41-year-old are tied with Hall of Famer Ted Williams (1960). … Despite dropping three of their final five games, the Athletics finished 19-8 in September.