Athletics 3, Mariners 1: Sonny Gray struck out nine in seven strong innings and Josh Donaldson slammed a two-run homer as visiting Oakland defeated Seattle.

Brandon Moss also had an RBI as the Athletics won for the fifth time in six games. John Jaso had two of Oakland’s seven hits and the Athletics regained first place in the American League West from the Mariners.

Gray (2-0) defeated Seattle for the second straight start and allowed one run, five hits and walked two. Sean Doolittle retired four consecutive hitters and Luke Gregerson gave up back-to-back singles to Willie Bloomquist and Dustin Ackley before striking out Michael Saunders and retiring John Buck on a grounder for his first save.

Coco Crisp led off the game with an infield single and Donaldson smacked his blast off Erasmo Ramirez (1-2) well over the left-field fence two batters later. Abraham Almonte and Brad Miller began the bottom of the first with singles for Seattle and Robinson Cano’s infield out plated the lone run allowed by Gray.

Oakland added a third-inning run on Moss’ run-scoring single. Crisp and Jed Lowrie began the inning with walks against Ramirez, who allowed three runs and six hits in five innings while losing to the Gray for the second time within a week.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Crisp went 1-for-3 and scored twice in his first start since Sunday due to an inflamed wrist. … Seattle dealt RHP Hector Noesi to the Texas Rangers for either a player to be named or cash considerations. … Oakland activated OF Craig Gentry (back) and OF Sam Fuld was designated for assignment.