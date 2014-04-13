Athletics 3, Mariners 0: Yoenis Cespedes hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Josh Donaldson hit a solo blast in the ninth as visiting Oakland blanked Seattle in the finale of a three-game series.

Scott Kazmir struck out nine and allowed two hits in six innings and four relievers combined for three scoreless innings. Dan Otero (2-0) retired the final two hitters in the seventh and Sean Doolittle worked the ninth for his first save as the Athletics took two of three from the Mariners.

Seattle starter Chris Young fared well in his first start for Seattle, allowing four hits in six shutout innings. Young earned a roster spot just prior to the season due to injuries to starting pitchers Hisashi Iwakuma and Taijuan Walker.

Charlie Furbush (0-1) walked pinch hitter Jed Lowrie to start the eighth and Cespedes followed by sending a 2-2 offering over the left-field fence. Eleven of Cespedes’ 51 major-league homers have come against Seattle.

Donaldson added his homer in the top of the ninth to right-center field off Lucas Luetge to make it a three-run margin. Robinson Cano laced a two-out single to left in the bottom of the inning for the Mariners before Doolittle struck out Corey Hart for his fourth career save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lowrie didn’t start for the first time this season and SS Nick Punto went 1-for-3 in his place. … The Mariners didn’t score in the final 17 innings of the series. … Donaldson was 1-for-5 and his ninth-inning homer extended his hitting streak to seven games.