Mariners 6, Athletics 2: Hisashi Iwakuma fell one out shy of his first career complete-game performance and Robinson Cano belted a three-run homer as host Seattle secured a series victory over Oakland.

Kyle Seager added a two-run shot and Dustin Ackley had an RBI single as the Mariners posted their sixth win in seven meetings with the major league-leading Athletics. Cano, who also had a pair of singles, extended his hitting streak to six games overall and 20 straight against Oakland.

After tossing seven scoreless innings versus Minnesota on Monday, Iwakuma (8-4) allowed five hits and fanned eight - including striking out the side in the first inning. The 33-year-old Japan native exited after Brandon Moss blasted a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth, but Yoervis Medina induced Josh Donaldson to line out to end the game.

Seattle scratched for a run in the second and Seager launched a first-pitch cutter from Jesse Chavez (7-6) over the wall in right-center field in the fifth. Seager’s team-leading 15th homer was his second in three games before Cano provided insurance by doubling the advantage in the eighth.

Chavez allowed his first homer since New York Yankee outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury took him deep on June 4. The right-hander permitted three runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings for the Athletics, who have dropped three of four following a six-game winning streak.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oakland placed Alberto Callaspo (hamstring) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled fellow INF Andy Parrino from Triple-A Sacramento. ... Seattle closer Fernando Rodney replaced Tampa Bay LHP David Price (illness) on the American League roster for the upcoming All-Star Game. ... Mariners SS Brad Miller was ejected in the fourth inning for arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Bob Davidson.