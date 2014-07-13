Athletics 4, Mariners 1: Sonny Gray tossed 7 2/3 solid innings and Brandon Moss homered for the second straight contest as visiting Oakland salvaged the finale of a three-game series with Seattle.

Nick Punto also went deep in the ninth and Craig Gentry and John Jaso had back-to-back RBI singles for the major league-leading Athletics (59-36), who set a franchise high in wins at the All-Star break. Andy Parrino, who had two hits, joined Jed Lowrie with a double and a run scored.

James Jones singled and scored on Robinson Cano’s groundout in the first inning for the Mariners, who have lost four of six to limp into the All-Star break. Cano singled to extend his hitting streak to seven games overall and 21 straight against Oakland.

Gray (10-3) allowed one run on six hits to improve to 4-0 in his last five starts and 4-0 in his young career versus Seattle. Sean Doolittle induced Kyle Seager to pop out to end the eighth and retired the side in order in the ninth for his 14th save.

After the Mariners scratched for a run in the first, the Athletics answered in the fifth as Lowrie ripped a double to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Gentry’s liner to center plated Lowrie, Jaso followed suit by scoring Parrino and Moss added insurance in the sixth by depositing a 2-0 fastball from Chris Young (8-6) over the wall in right for his team-leading 21st homer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Young permitted three runs on five hits in six innings to suffer the loss. ... Moss nearly homered in the fourth inning, but his bid sailed just foul down the right-field line. ... Oakland CF Coco Crisp remained out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight outing as he nurses neck and ankle issues.