Athletics 3, Mariners 2 (10): Jed Lowrie drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the 10th inning as Oakland defeated host Seattle.

Josh Donaldson homered and Eric Sogard went 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Athletics, who won for only the fourth time in 16 games. Oakland took over the first wild-card spot in the American League, while the Mariners are one game behind Kansas City for the second wild card.

Oakland’s Sonny Gray gave up two runs and five hits and struck out seven in eight innings, Luke Gregerson (5-4) worked a perfect ninth and Sean Doolittle tossed a flawless 10th for his 21st save. Seattle ace Felix Hernandez struck out eight and allowed two runs and seven hits in as many innings.

Robinson Cano homered in the seventh to knot the score and Oakland took control in the 10th when Seattle’s Fernando Rodney (1-6) had control issues. Coco Crisp drew a lead walk and Donaldson was later walked intentionally and Alberto Callaspo also received a free pass before Lowrie drew a four-pitch walk to force across the tying run.

James Jones tripled in the third and scored on Chris Taylor’s single as Seattle seized a 1-0 lead. Donaldson clubbed a tying homer in the sixth and Oakland went ahead in the seventh when Josh Reddick doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Sogard’s single.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mariners CF Austin Jackson is 0-for-12 with nine strikeouts over the last three games. … Athletics C Geovany Soto (back spasms) was unavailable and is also expected to miss Sunday’s series finale. … Seattle LF Dustin Ackley (ankle) sat out for the fifth time in six games.