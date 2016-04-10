Mariners 5, Athletics 1

SEATTLE -- A solid six innings from starting pitcher Rich Hill and a two-run homer by Oakland teammate Josh Reddick lifted the A’s to a 5-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

Hill (1-1) struck out 10 batters while allowing just one run off five hits over six innings to give the A’s (3-2) back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Reddick homered for the second night in a row, giving Oakland a 4-1 lead with a two-run shot in the top of the fifth.

A’s catcher Stephen Vogt went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, while second baseman Jed Lowrie had two RBIs on a pair of singles for Oakland.

The Mariners (2-3) had just five hits and 12 strikeouts in the loss. Oakland relievers Ryan Dull and Marc Rzepczynski combined to pitch three scoreless innings of relief.

Seattle had won three consecutive series off the A’s over the final half of last season, but Oakland snapped that streak with its win Saturday night.

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano had a third-inning double and has now hit safely in all five of Seattle’s games this season.

NOTES: Oakland CF Coco Crisp was in the leadoff spot for only the second time this season Saturday night. Crisp started and went 1-for-5 against the White Sox on April 5. His only other action before Saturday came as a pinch hitter and defensive replacement. ... Seattle’s Saturday starter, RHP Nathan Karns, was one of only two players on the Mariners’ 25-man roster who didn’t play in the first four games. The other was reliever Vidal Nuno. ... Heading into Saturday night, the A’s had played four games that were decided by one run. They were 2-2 in those games. ... Oakland RF Josh Reddick (back tightness) was back in the field Saturday after serving as the designated hitter the previous night. ... The A’s will wrap up their first trip of the season with a Sunday afternoon game in Seattle before returning home for a three-game series with the Angels. ... The Mariners have faced four left-handed starters over their first five games, but Sunday will begin a run of games against right-handers. Oakland is slated to put RHP Chris Bassitt on the mound Sunday, then in two of the three games against Texas next week the Mariners are expected to go against right-handers.