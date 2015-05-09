Morrison homer propels Mariners past A’s in extras

SEATTLE -- Logan Morrison was having such a miserable April that all of his best contact ended up going right at someone or being caught by a glove that reached over an outfield fence.

The Seattle Mariners’ first baseman made certain that wouldn’t be the case in Friday night’s 11th inning.

Morrison hit the first pitch of the bottom of the 11th inning well over the center-field fence to give the Seattle Mariners a 4-3 win over the Oakland A’s on Friday night.

“If that didn’t go,” he said with a sigh of relief, “I was probably just going to quit.”

Morrison continued a hot offensive stretch with the solo home run to cap off a two-RBI night as the Mariners (12-17) snapped a two-game losing streak. Oakland dropped its third in a row. The A’s (12-19) are now 0-5 in extra-inning games and 1-9 in games decided by one run.

Morrison hit his fifth homer of the season on the only pitch Oakland reliever Dan Otero (2-2) threw. The two teams combined to use 13 pitchers in the 11-inning game.

“He’s starting to come on,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of Morrison, who went 2 for 5 and is now hitting .429 over the past nine games. “He’s full of confidence, and there’s nothing like a confident player.”

A’s starter Sonny Gray continued his mastery at Safeco Field, where he is 3-0 with a 1.07 ERA in five career starts, but he didn’t factor into the decision. Gray allowed one run and six hits in six innings, throwing 102 pitches, while bringing his season ERA down to 1.65.

“I wasn’t going to let him go to 105” pitches, manager Bob Melvin said. “He threw 119 last time; six innings was enough, based on the last time. We were comfortable with the pitches today, but I wasn’t going to let him go past 105.”

Gray left with a 3-1 lead after six innings, but the Mariners quickly tied the score 3-3 against the Oakland bullpen.

Left fielder Dustin Ackley welcomed reliever Evan Scribner to the game with a leadoff single and came around to score on designated hitter Brad Miller’s one-out double. Second baseman Robinson Cano then doubled to bring home Miller with the tying run.

The score remained tied 3-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth when Seattle shortstop Chris Taylor almost walked off with a leadoff homer -- only to see his long fly ball caught on the warning track in center.

Reliever Tyler Clippard, the fifth of six Oakland pitchers used in the game, came out of the bullpen to retire Seattle’s 3-4-5 hitters in order in the bottom of the 10th.

Seattle used seven pitchers. Starter Taijuan Walker needed 97 pitches just to get through five innings. Reliever Carson Smith (1-2) earned the win after pitching two scoreless innings.

Right fielder Josh Reddick’s two-out, two-run homer in the top of the fifth gave Oakland a 3-1 lead. Reddick tagged a 2-2 pitch from Walker over the center-field fence for his fifth home run of the season.

Morrison gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the second. Billy Butler tied the score in the top of the third when the Oakland designated hitter drove in a run with a two-out single to make it 1-1.

Walker allowed three earned runs and five hits in five innings before left-hander Joe Beimel came on in relief to open the sixth. Walker walked two and struck out six.

“I would have liked to have gone deeper in the game, but for the most part I‘m getting on track with my fastball,” Walker said.

NOTES: Seattle activated RHP Tom Wilhelmsen before Friday’s game. The reliever had been out since April 10 because of a hyperextended right elbow. ... To make room for Wilhelmsen on the 25-man roster, the Mariners optioned RHP Dominic Leone to Triple-A Tacoma. Leone was 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in eight relief appearances with Seattle this season. ... Oakland promoted RHP Angel Castro from the minors, setting up a possible major league debut for the 32-year-old reliever. To make room for Castro on the 40-man roster, the A’s designated OF Alex Hassan for assignment. RHP R.J. Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to clear a spot on the 25-man roster. ... The A’s have a league-high nine losses (1-9) in one-run games. ... A’s RHP Sonny Gray came out of Friday’s game with a 4-0 record and 1.05 ERA in six starts against AL West competition this season. His only two no-decisions came in a pair of 11-inning losses to Seattle.