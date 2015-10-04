Mariners top A’s to end season on high note

By Scott Johnson, The Sports Xchange

SEATTLE -- Seattle’s Seth Smith watched his fly ball barely clear the glove of Oakland center fielder Sam Fuld and go over the fence for a tiebreaking homer and pumped his fist in celebration. A few minutes later, having led the Mariners to a 3-2 win with the eighth-inning shot, Smith soaked up the ovation of fans surrounding the home dugout.

It was the kind of scene that didn’t often enough for the 2015 Mariners, who closed out the season with a howl after spending the good part of six months gasping for air.

“Now you have to go home and watch somebody else in the playoffs,” second baseman Robinson Cano said after the Mariners ended a three-game losing streak to finish the disappointing season with a 76-86 record. “It’s really sad.”

Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, whose future is up in the air after the rough season and the hiring of a new general manager, summed up the Sunday excitement by saying: “It makes you want to come back.”

That decision is still to be made, and no one was trying to put lipstick on the pig that was Seattle’s 2015 season, but for one day, there was celebration at Safeco Field.

Smith’s 12th home run of the season broke a 2-2 tie on the way to snapping Seattle’s three-game losing streak.

The Mariners rallied from a 2-0 deficit, finally taking the lead when Oakland reliever Ryan Dull (1-2) served up the Smith home run.

“I knew it had a chance,” Smith said. “Once it gets up there, I just wait with (the fans) and see what happens. I was excited.”

Smith went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and scored two of Seattle’s three runs.

First baseman Mark Canha had a home run, his 16th of the season, for the A’s (68-94).

“I don’t know how much more a guy like that can do to prove himself at the big-league level,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said of Canha’s impressive rookie season.

Mariners reliever Logan Kensing (2-1) earned the win, while Seattle closer Tom Wilhelmsen bounced back from a blown save Saturday night to earn his 13th save of the season with a scoreless ninth Sunday. Wilhelmsen struck out the side in the ninth, catching pinch hitter Coco Crisp looking to finish off the win.

Canha’s solo homer in the third inning gave Oakland a 2-0 lead. The home run came two hitters after catcher Bryan Anderson drove in the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly.

Seattle cut the deficit to 2-1 with a sacrifice fly of its own in the bottom of the fourth. First baseman Logan Morrison flied out to deep right field with the bases loaded, bringing in the Mariners’ first run.

Two innings later, in the sixth, Seattle tied the score 2-2 on a groundout RBI from catcher Jesus Sucre.

Both starters went six innings while allowing two runs. Seattle starter Vidal Nuno gave up six hits and a walk, while Oakland’s Chris Bassitt walked five and allowed five hits. Neither factored into the decision.

Bassitt closed out with a strong outing after a rough start to his season.

“You saw the emergence of his desire,” Melvin said. “... All of a sudden, you see a guy who wants to be in the rotation and to compete hard.”

Cano finished the season with a 16-game hitting streak, which he extended with a fourth-inning single Sunday.

He couldn’t help but to look back with a sense of remorse. The Mariners were supposed to be competing for an American League West title and were picked by many to be a World Series contender, but the 2015 season turned out to be another year of disappointment for a franchise that hasn’t been to the postseason in 14 years -- the longest streak in baseball now that the Toronto Blue Jays are headed to the playoffs.

“It doesn’t matter how you look on paper,” Cano said. “You have to go out on the field and be able to adjust.”

McClendon couldn’t help but to look back on a string of blown saves, most of them coming from veteran Fernando Rodney, as the reason for the team’s demise this year.

“You wonder what could have been,” McClendon said. “That’s a little frustrating. But I have no regrets. You come out and give it everything you have, and that’s what these guys did this year.”

NOTES: Seattle DH Nelson Cruz was not in the lineup Sunday after suffering a strained groin in the ninth inning of Saturday’s loss. ... Oakland’s Sunday lineup had leadoff hitter Billy Burns and C Stephen Vogt on the bench. ... This time last year, the A’s were trying to hold off the Mariners on the final day of the season in the race for the AL’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s game pit a pair of teams that had two of the worst three records in the American League. ... Seattle LF Seth Smith hit a pair of homers in the 2015 season opener and closed out the year with the game-winning home run in the eighth Sunday. But he had just eight home runs in all the games played in between.