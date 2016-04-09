Coghlan homer lifts Athletics past Mariners

SEATTLE -- Chris Coghlan was involved in more than a few one-run games last season, and his Chicago Cubs came out on the winning end more often than not.

Now that the 30-year-old outfielder is with the Oakland A‘s, he’s hoping to see similar results.

Coghlan did his part Friday night, when he hit a one-out, solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to lift the A’s to a 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.

“Once you do it, it’s kind of contagious,” Coghlan said after breaking a 2-2 tie with the home run off new Seattle closer Steve Cishek. “I believe with all my heart that someone’s going to do it again for us tomorrow.”

Coghlan hit a 1-2 pitch from Cishek over the right-field fence to put the A’s in front before Oakland reliever Ryan Madson earned his second save of the season with a scoreless bottom of the ninth.

“Those are the moments that, as a competitor, you know how big a situation it is and you want to come through for your teammates,” Coghlan said. “When you do it, I don’t know how to describe it. There’s nothing in the world that beats it.”

Coghlan had two RBIs for Oakland (2-3). He drove in the A’s first run with an RBI single in the top of the fourth.

Oakland reliever Sean Doolittle (1-1) earned the win, while Cishek (0-1) took the loss. Coghlan’s home run was only the second hit, and accounted for the first run scored, off the Mariners’ bullpen this season.

“(Cishek) got a pitch down the middle of the plate, and Coghlan jumped on it,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “Our bullpen’s been very good for us, and they were again tonight. It was just one pitch that Cishek left over the middle.”

Neither starter factored into the decision. Seattle’s Taijuan Walker allowed two hits off seven hits over six innings, throwing 100 pitches while striking out four. Oakland starter Eric Surkamp gave up four hits and two runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Coghlan and Oakland leadoff hitter Billy Burns each had a pair of hits for the A‘s.

Oakland veteran Josh Reddick and Seattle rookie first baseman Dae-Ho Lee traded fifth-inning solo home runs as the teams went into the sixth inning tied 2-2.

Reddick hit his first home run of the season, while Lee, a 33-year-old rookie from South Korea, recorded his first major league hit with the homer to center field.

The A’s jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Lee got the Mariners on the board in the bottom of the fifth.

Coghlan opened the scoring with an RBI single in the top of the fourth off the glove of Lee, who made a leaping attempt on Coghlan’s single that brought teammate Danny Valencia in from third base for a 1-0 lead.

Reddick’s two-out home run to right field gave Oakland a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth before Lee countered the shot with a solo homer of his own to cut the deficit to 2-1. Three batters later, Seattle shortstop Ketel Marte brought Leonys Martin home from third on a sacrifice fly to center field, tying the score 2-2.

Surkamp came out of the game in the fifth, then reliever Fernando Rodriguez cleaned up the mess by getting Seattle slugger Nelson Cruz to ground into an inning-ending double play.

“We were in a good spot to put more up there, but it didn’t happen,” Servais said. “Sometimes it happens that way.”

NOTES: Friday night served as the Mariners’ home opener, while Oakland was playing on the road for the first time this season. ... Ken Griffey Jr., who will be part of the newest class of Hall of Famers, threw out the first pitch. Griffey began his career in Seattle and did two stints with the Mariners. ... Seattle RF Nelson Cruz was presented with his 2015 Silver Slugger award before the game. ... Eight Seattle players made their home debut as Mariners on Friday: LF Nori Aoki, C Chris Iannetta, 1B Dae-ho Lee, CF Leonys Martin, pinch hitter Adam Lind and relievers Joel Peralta, Joaquin Benoit and Steve Cishek. ... Entering Friday, Athletics SS Marcus Semien had a career batting average of .379, with four home runs and six RBIs in seven games at Safeco Field. But he went 0-for-4 in the game, stranding five runners on base in the process. ... LHP Rich Hill, Oakland’s improbable opening day starter because of Sonny Gray’s food poisoning, is scheduled to make his second start of the season Saturday in Seattle.