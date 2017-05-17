Athletics rally in 9th to defeat Mariners, end skid

SEATTLE -- Before the Tuesday night game, Oakland manager Bob Melvin was lamenting how his team wasn't manufacturing many runs.

Indeed, the A's were the second-lowest scoring team in the American League, with more than half of those runs coming via homers.

Melvin wasn't complaining about scoring or home runs after the game, however.

Matt Joyce lined a two-run homer just over the fence in right field, and Mark Canha added a three-run shot as the Athletics batted around in the ninth inning, scoring five runs to rally for a 9-6 victory against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night at Safeco Field.

"The Joyce home run gave us a little spark after what was like 'Groundhog Day' for us," Melvin said. "Canha's home run was big, too."

Seattle's Steve Cishek, replacing an ineffective Edwin Diaz in the closer role, entered with a 6-5 lead to start the ninth. He allowed a single to pinch hitter Rajai Davis to lead off the inning, then Joyce followed with what proved to be the decisive blow as the A's snapped a four-game losing streak.

"With me getting on base, it caused a little bit of distraction," Davis said. "He had to throw a strike, and Joyce was ready for it."

It was Joyce's fifth home run of the season.

Cishek (0-1) was making just his second appearance of the season after recovering from offseason hip surgery.

Diaz relinquished the closer's role after allowing a walk-off home run Sunday to Toronto's Kevin Pillar, then failing to close out a three-run lead Monday against the A's by walking four consecutive batters.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said Diaz would be used in less pressure-packed situations until he can regain his form.

Cishek walked the next batter after Joyce's homer, then was pulled after a flyout that moved the runner to second. Marc Rzepczynski entered, got a strikeout and issued an intentional walk before Canha homered. The earned runs were the first allowed by Rzepczynski this season.

"It was a disappointing finish after our guys battled to stay in there," Servais said. "Our bullpen was thin tonight. Putting Cishek in that spot was tough as he's just coming back."

The Oakland bullpen wasted another strong road start by Andrew Triggs, first by blowing a 4-1 lead, and then allowing a two-out homer to Kyle Seager in the bottom of the eighth that gave the Mariners a 5-4 advantage. Despite serving up Seager's homer, Ryan Madson (1-3) got the victory.

Triggs wasn't complaining after the win, though.

"We know we have it in us (to come back)," Triggs said. "To get that victory was really exciting."

The Mariners tied the score 4-4 in the seventh with three runs.

With one out, Taylor Motter lined a single to left field and Guillermo Heredia reached on an infield single against Ryan Dull.

Daniel Coulombe came in and hit Jarrod Dyson with a pitch to load the bases. Coulombe then got Carlos Ruiz, the No. 9 hitter in the Mariners' order, to ground into what appeared to be a potential inning-ending double play, but the ball went through the legs of Oakland third baseman Ryon Healy for an error, with Motter and Heredia scoring.

Madson came on to get Jean Segura to ground to short, forcing Ruiz at second. The A's tried to turn the double play and Segura initially ruled out at first to end the inning with Oakland still ahead 4-3. But a review of the play showed Segura just beat the throw and was safe, with Dyson scoring the tying run on the play. The inning ended when Madson picked off Segura at first.

"Talk about some unlucky stuff," Melvin said. "Dull had one off the end of the bat, a chopper. Then we make an error and it looks like we have another double play. I don't know how that's overturned. If feels like we've been burned on that all year long. Just a lot of unlucky stuff ... but you have to make your own breaks and overcome it, and they did that tonight."

Triggs continued his road mastery, allowing only a solo homer to Nelson Cruz, but didn't figure into the decision. He went six innings, yielding one run -- his first earned run allowed on the road this season -- on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

After retiring the side in order in the first inning, Seattle starter Chase De Jong ran into trouble in the second. After Yonder Alonso walked to lead off the inning, Healy homered into the second deck in left field to give the A's a 2-1 lead.

Oakland extended its lead in the fourth as Canha and Stephen Vogt hit back-to-back doubles to make it 3-1. After a sacrifice bunt by Adam Rosales, Josh Phegley lined a single up the middle to bring home Vogt and give the A's a 4-1 advantage.

De Jong, who is still searching for his first major league victory, went six innings, allowing the four runs on seven hits. He walked three and struck out four.

The Mariners opened the scoring in the first on Cruz's homer to right-center field on the first pitch he saw. It was Cruz's 10th homer of the season.

NOTES: The A's improved their road record to 6-14. ... Seattle 2B Robinson Cano was placed on the 10-day disabled list before the game with a strained right quadriceps. ... Mariners CF Jarrod Dyson was hit by pitches three times, the first time in the franchise's 40-year history that has happened. ... Seattle PH Boog Powell, called up earlier in the day when Cano went on the DL, got his first major league hit in the ninth inning, a run-scoring single. ... Seattle SS Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a single in the third inning.