Cruz hits HR No. 300, Mariners KO Athletics

SEATTLE -- With the Seattle Mariners having lost eight home games in a row, they decided to try something completely different Friday.

Like everyone using Jean Segura's walk-up music, "El Que Fue," by Mexican pop star Samo.

There was some method behind the madness, as the Seattle shortstop was coming off three consecutive multi-hit games, including a four-hit effort in the series opener Thursday against Oakland.

"(Thursday night) he told us we should all hit to that song," Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz said. "In the hitter's meeting (Friday), I told them to play it all night."

The move worked, especially for the All-Star cleanup hitter.

Cruz hit his 300th career home run and drove in five runs as the Mariners defeated the Athletics 7-2.

Cruz had run-scoring singles in his first two at-bats, then cranked a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning off A's reliever Liam Hendriks.

"Some guys are already tired of it," Cruz said of Segura's taste in music. "I'm going to dream that song."

Cruz received a standing ovation after his milestone homer and popped back up to the top step of the dugout to tip his helmet to the fans. He said it was the first time he's ever had a curtain call.

"It's special," said Cruz, who is tied for the major league lead with 68 RBIs this season. "It's a long way from the Dominican. Never in my dreams would I hit 300 home runs in the big leagues."

Cruz's big night overshadowed a strong performance by left-hander James Paxton (7-3), who allowed just two runs on two hits in seven innings and tied his season high with nine strikeouts. Paxton won his second straight decision after a three-game losing streak.

"Paxton was really good. He turned up the dial," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "That's what ace-type pitchers do."

Oakland's Sean Manaea (7-5) nearly matched Paxton but left after seven innings with his team trailing 3-2. The left-hander, who was 6-1 with a 2.84 ERA in nine starts since suffering a loss May 15 at Seattle, allowed three runs on eight hits. He walked one and struck out three.

"All things considered he gave us seven innings when it looked like he might give us four, and really should have given up one run," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "There are times when he doesn't have his good stuff, and he ends up pitching like that. For a young kid, he's come a long way and now he's able to battle and get through tough stretches. He pitched well enough to win that game, for sure."

The Mariners teed off on Hendriks, the Australian right-hander, in the eighth.

Danny Valencia led off with a double down the right-field and Robinson Cano walked. Cruz hit the next pitch 433 feet into left-center field to make it 6-2.

"I don't know what the exit velocity on that, but it was a rocket," Servais said.

Mitch Haniger followed with a one-hop double off the center-field fence. That was all for Hendriks, who didn't retire any of the four batters he faced. Haniger advanced to third on a wild pitch from Zach Neal and scored on Kyle Seager's sacrifice fly for the final margin.

The Mariners took the lead in the first as Valencia and Cano singled with one out and Cruz hit a run-scoring single to left field.

The A's responded with two runs in the third. With one out, Matt Joyce singled to right and moved to second on a throwing error following Ryan Lavarnway's flyout. After a walk to Rajai Davis, Marcus Semien hit a two-run double down the left-field line.

The Mariners regained the lead in the bottom of the inning as Segura and Valencia led off with singles. Cano grounded into a fielder's choice to put runners at first and third, and Segura scored on another run-scoring single by Cruz, making it 2-2. A single by Haniger loaded the bases and Cano scored the go-ahead run on Seager's sacrifice fly to center field.

"Pitching, defense and timely hitting is a good recipe for us," Servais said.

NOTES: Mariners 2B Robinson Cano was named an injury replacement for the American League in next Tuesday's All-Star Game in Miami. ... Seattle made a roster move, sending starting RHP Sam Gaviglio, who suffered the loss Thursday, to Triple-A Tacoma and calling up RHP Emilio Pagan. ... A's RHP Chris Smith, 36, is scheduled to be selected from Triple-A Nashville to make his first major league start Saturday against rookie Mariners RHP Andrew Moore (1-1, 3.60 ERA). Smith has made 63 relief appearances in the majors since his debut with Boston in 2008. ... The Mariners didn't strike out in Thursday's series opener, the first time since 2006 they accomplished the feat. It was also the first time it had happened in the majors since Toronto did it on May 5, 2016, against Texas.