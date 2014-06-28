Preview: Athletics at Marlins

Yoenis Cespedes has played a significant role in positioning the Oakland Athletics on the cusp of their American League-best 50th victory. The talented Cuban looks to extend his hitting streak to 12 games on Saturday as Oakland vies for its 10th win in 13 outings when it visits the Miami Marlins. Cespedes, who is 16-for-43 with 13 RBIs and 10 runs scored on the stretch, had an RBI single to ignite a four-run ninth in the Athletics’ 9-5 series-opening triumph on Friday.

Coco Crisp hasn’t been too shabby in his own right, recording a hit in 23 of his last 26 games and scoring 22 runs in that stretch. While Oakland has been red hot, Miami has dropped 11 of 16 overall and 13 of its last 19 at home. Giancarlo Stanton is providing a ray of light by going 14-for-30 on his eight-game hitting streak.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSCA, Fox Sports Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (7-3, 2.91 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 3.52)

Gray will receive the start on 10 days’ rest after he allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings in a 4-2 win over Texas. The 24-year-old has struck out seven in each of his last three outings, but the Athletics are pacing their second-year hurler as the season goes on. Gray, who has yet to face Miami in his young career, has permitted just six homers in 99 innings in 2014.

Eovaldi posted his first win in nearly one month after he scattered six hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings en route to a 4-0 triumph over Philadelphia on Monday. The 24-year-old’s strong showing came on the heels of two porous outings in which he yielded 11 runs on 19 hits in 10 2/3 frames for an 0-1 mark. Eovaldi has done a good job keeping the ball in the park with just three homers allowed in his last seven games and eight total in 99 2/3 innings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics LHP Sean Doolittle has retired 40 of his last 41 batters and is riding a scoreless streak of 26 1/3 innings.

2. Miami 3B Casey McGehee has hit safely in nine of his last 10 contests.

3. Oakland C Derek Norris exited the series opener with tightness in his back, but expects to return on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Marlins 2