Athletics 9, Marlins 5: Yoenis Cespedes’ RBI single ignited a four-run ninth inning as visiting Oakland rebounded after squandering a four-run lead to record its seventh victory in nine games.

After right fielder Giancarlo Stanton appeared to throw out Coco Crisp at the plate to keep the contest tied at 5-5 in the ninth, the umpires reviewed the play and overturned their initial call. Stephen Vogt and Josh Reddick added RBI singles against Steve Cishek (4-3), allowing Luke Gregerson (2-1) to pick up the win after tossing a scoreless eighth.

Josh Donaldson ripped an RBI triple to highlight his three-RBI performance as the Athletics handed the Marlins their 11th loss in 16 outings. Reddick had a run-scoring triple among his three hits to forge a 5-5 tie in the eighth while Cespedes extended his hitting streak to 11 games and scored three times.

Garrett Jones and Marcell Ozuna had back-to-back RBI singles while Donovan Solano followed with a run-scoring double to highlight a five-run sixth. Casey McGehee, Stanton and Jones each had two hits and scored a run.

After mustering just two hits over the first five innings, Miami erupted with four straight singles to chase starter Jesse Chavez and trim Oakland’s lead to 4-2. Solano greeted Dan Otero with an RBI double, Ozuna scored on a groundout and Jeff Baker gave the Marlins a 5-4 lead with a pinch-hit single to center.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Miami starter Anthony DeSclafani suffered a right forearm contusion and exited after giving up two runs in three innings. ... Stanton singled to lead off the sixth to extend his hitting streak to eight games. ... Athletics C Derek Norris, who briefly appeared in Wednesday’s win over the New York Mets as a defensive replacement, logged his first at-bats since he was hit in the back of the head by a backswing while playing defense on Sunday. Norris left the contest with back tightness and was replaced in the fourth by Vogt.