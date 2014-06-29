(Updated: ADDS first name for Yelich in 4TH graph)

Athletics 4, Marlins 3: Nate Freiman belted a three-run homer and Tommy Milone worked seven solid innings as visiting Oakland completed a three-game sweep.

Josh Donaldson delivered a run-scoring single and Yoenis Cespedes extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a base hit for the Athletics, who improved to 4-1 on their eight-game road trip. Milone (6-3) allowed three runs - two earned - and four hits while Ryan Cook recorded the final four outs for his first save of the season.

Pinch hitter Marcell Ozuna hit a solo homer and Jeff Baker drove in a run for the Marlins, who have lost 15 of their last 21 at home. Andrew Heaney (0-3) remained winless in as many major-league starts after surrendering four runs and eight hits over six frames.

Miami took the lead on Milone’s second pitch of the game as Christian Yelich ripped a triple off the wall in right-center field and scored on Oakland second baseman Alberto Callaspo’s errant relay throw to third. The run held up until the sixth, when Freiman followed Donaldson’s RBI single with a three-run blast.

The Marlins got within 4-2 on Ozuna’s leadoff homer in the bottom of the inning. Baker’s sacrifice fly in the seventh cut the deficit to one, but Oakland relievers Fernando Abad and Cook combined for two scoreless innings to seal the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Freiman was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento earlier in the day after OF Josh Reddick was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right knee injury. ... Miami also made roster moves on Sunday as Yelich was activated from the DL and LHP Dan Jennings, who tossed 1 2/3 perfect innings, was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. OF Jake Marisnick and RHP Anthony DeSclafani were sent down to make room. ... Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton, whose nine-game hitting streak came to an end, confirmed prior to the game that he will participate in his first Home Run Derby during next month’s All-Star festivities in Minnesota.