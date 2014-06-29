Athletics get by Marlins in 14 innings

MIAMI -- Closer Sean Doolittle’s impressive scoreless streak ended in a blown save, but his Oakland A’s prevailed Saturday, and Yoenis Cespedes thinks he knows why.

“We are a free-swinging team,” Oakland’s left fielder said in his native Spanish. “And I think that the team that swings best wins.”

On Saturday, that was the A‘s, who got Josh Donaldson’s two-out, 14th-inning single up the middle to beat the Miami Marlins 7-6 at Marlins Park.

The rally started with first baseman Brandon Moss’ two-out double off reliever Jacob Turner (2-6). Donaldson, the third baseman who entered the game in a 10-for-70 slump, then got his game-winner on the first pitch.

Reliever Jim Johnson (4-2) earned the win. Jeff Francis got the save -- the first of his 10-year big-league career -- after working out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the bottom of the 14th.

Francis struck out catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia looking on a 2-2 pitch for the second out of the inning and ended the game by inducing a flyout from shortstop Donovan Solano.

“He had the balance of the game in his hands, but he had a calmness about him,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Francis, who has made 217 starts and just 19 relief appearances in his career. “He was terrific.”

The marathon game lasted 4:47, and 14 pitchers were used, including eight by the A‘s.

Oakland (50-30) won for the 10th time in its past 12 games and has the best record in the majors. The A’s will go for a three-game sweep on Sunday.

Miami (39-42) lost its third straight game. However, considering that Miami finished the halfway point of its schedule at 30-51 last season, this still stands as a major improvement.

Marlins manager Mike Redmond, though, is worried about his pitching after his team played 14 innings for the second time in three games.

“We were going to run the bat boy out there if that thing kept going,” Redmond joked.

Doolittle entered the game in the ninth with a scoreless streak of 26 1/3 innings, tops in the majors among active pitchers. He got the first out, but he decided to pitch to dangerous Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who doubled to left.

That broke a streak of 24 consecutive batters retired by Doolittle.

Marlins third baseman Casey McGehee then drove in Stanton with a single to right, sending the game to extra innings.

Oakland took a 6-5 lead in the eighth. Marlins reliever Mike Dunn allowed a ground-rule double by shortstop Jed Lowrie to lead off. Lowrie advanced to third on a groundout before scoring on second baseman Alberto Callaspo’s well-placed single up the middle, which beat a drawn-in infield.

On Friday, it took five innings for Oakland to build a 4-0 lead. On Saturday, the A’s got there in the first inning, loading the bases with none out and then getting a two-run single from Moss, a run-scoring groundout from Lowrie and a two-out single by Callaspo.

The inning finally ended when pitcher Sonny Gray, in the first at-bat of his pro career, struck out swinging.

The Marlins closed to within 4-3 in the second inning.

Three straight singles by center fielder Marcell Ozuna, Saltalamacchia and Solano produced a run. Left fielder Reed Johnson capped the inning with a two-run double off the wall in left.

Miami had a chance to get more runs, but after Stanton was intentionally walked to load the bases, McGehee grounded out to end the frame.

The Marlins scored twice in the fourth to take a 5-4 lead. Stanton’s run-scoring single tied it, and Miami went ahead on first baseman Garrett Jones’ run-scoring groundout.

Oakland tied the score in the fifth. Center fielder Coco Crisp walked to lead off the inning and reached third on catcher John Jaso’s double. Moss then struck out on a pitch in the dirt. And while Saltalamacchia scrambled to throw him out at first, Crisp came sprinting home to make it 5-5.

Redmond, who has used relievers to pitch a combined total of 20 innings the past three games, said it’s been frustrating to do all that work and still lose.

“We’re battling,” he said. “But this takes a toll on you.”

NOTES: Marlins CF Marcell Ozuna left the game in the seventh inning with what the Marlins are hoping is just a cramp. ... Marlins LF Christian Yelich is expected to be activated Sunday and be in the starting lineup after missing two weeks due to a back injury. ... Marlins RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who suffered a right forearm contusion on Friday, was sent to Triple-A after Saturday’s game. OF Jake Marisnick was also sent to Triple-A. ... Miami promoted RHP Sam Dyson from Triple-A New Orleans before Saturday’s game and optioned LHP Brian Flynn to the same team. Flynn spent just one day -- Friday -- in the majors, pitching three innings of relief and allowing two runs. ... Friday’s loss by the Marlins was their first all season when leading after seven innings (28-1). ... A’s C Derek Norris sat out Saturday due to a back injury. ... A’s RF Josh Reddick left the game in the fifth inning due to a right knee strain. He came off the disabled list Tuesday after being out since May 31 because of a hyperextended right knee.